Mid-Columbia sports calendar published Monday, Oct. 3

BASEBALL
▪ The Batters Box, under new ownership, is accepting registration and deposits for the Winter Baseball Academy. Academy will consist of fielding, base running, hitting, bunting and pitching drills. Three sessions available. The Batters Box is at 1238 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Information: thebattersbox-rca.com, 509-783-5160.
▪ Former Major League Baseball player is offering baseball and softball hitting lessons at a private facility. Contact Marvin at 551-2527.
BASKETBALL
▪ Mike, Karen and Hayley Hodgins will hold youth skills clinics on Sundays. The clinic is for boys and girls in third grade through high school. Contact bbclinics@yahoo.com for more information, including venues and times.
▪ Pasco Court Kids Youth Basketball will hold sign-ups every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. through Oct. 13 at Stevens Middle School in Pasco. The program is for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. For more information: Don Bell, 531-1017, Edmon Daniels, 547-9604; Andrew Tillman, 619-9531 or ajtillman1955@gmail.com.
▪ The City of Richland is offering open gym for youths and adults. Enter through the south doors at Richland High School’s gym. Fee is $1.50 per person for Richland residents and $2 for nonresidents. Call or text Dave 845-2628 for info. Dates (youths 6:30-8 p.m.; adults 8-9:30 p.m.): Oct. 4, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 25, 27, 31; Nov. 1, 3, 7, 8, 10.
▪ The 2016 3 Cities Hoops Fall AAU league is accepting registrations. Online registration: www.3citieshoops.com. Contact: Robert, 509-205-9659 or Robert@3citieshoops.com; Bill, 509-525-9826 or Bill@3citieshoops.com.
▪ The 2016 Yakima Valley Inland Empire AAU league is accepting entry forms through Oct. 5. Games will be on Saturdays starting Oct. 22. Information: www.ieaau.org.
▪ Kennewick Orange AAU will have skills sessions and open gym for boys and girls in grades 4-8. The sessions are on Sundays from 5-7 p.m. in the Kennewick High School Lions Den. Information: John Henry, jhtricity@yahoo.com.
CONTRACT BRIDGE
▪ American Contract Bridge League Unit 442 meets on the following days and times: Mondays: 6 p.m., Richland Duplicate Club, director Tom Edwards (946-1825); Tuesdays: 12:30 p.m., Kay’s Klub, director Kay Teal (521-2200); also 6 p.m., Tri-Cities Bridge Buddies, director Larry Lang (375-3474) standby provided; Wednesdays: 6 p.m. Hanford Club, director John Van Keuren (627-4416); First Thursday of the month: 6 p.m., Unit 442 game, John Van Keuren (627-4416); Thursdays: 10:30 a.m., Tri-Cities Bridge Buddies, director Larry Lang (375-3474), standby provided; also 6 p.m., Three Rivers Duplicate Bridge Club, director Marilyn Steele (392-2128), standby provided. All games are at the Richland Community Center.
DARTS
The Tri-Cities Darting Association will hold a Halloween Spook-tacular Dart Shoot at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Espo’s, 107 Vista Way, Kennewick. The event will be a blind draw with a $5 entry fee.
PARTY BRIDGE
▪ Party Bridge players meet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Richland Community Center. Cards and partners provided. Cost is $1 per session, to be paid at the front desk of the community center. Information: Rose Moore, 509-539-9300; Lewis Smathers, 509-539-6800.
RUNNING
▪ For a schedule of upcoming running and multi-sport events in the Tri-Cities and local area, go to www.3RRR.org and click on the Calendar section of the 3 Rivers Road Runners website.
TARGET SHOOTING
▪ The Rattlesnake Mountain Shooting Facility (RMSF) Rose-Iris General Purpose Range is open to the public for target shooting Wednesday and Friday through Sundays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.. The RMSF is located near milepost 8 on State Route 225 north of Benton City. Each adult non-member shooter must pay a $10 fee. People under 18 may shoot for free when accompanied by a parent, guardian or grandparent. The Tri-Cities Shooting Association (TCSA) provides a staff of trained Range Safety Officers. The Shotgun Trap and Skeet ranges are open Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Wednesdays 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Go to www.tcsa.info for details.
YOGA
▪ Yoga Community, 4415 W. Clearwater in Kennewick, has beginning and advanced classes. The Mindful Movement through Yoga class is for people with disabilities and mobility restrictions such as spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, severe rheumatoid arthritis, stroke, etc. People who use wheelchairs as well as those who can walk are welcome. Class is at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday (donations accepted for class). Please pre-register for classes. Information: 509-521-4287; www.theyogacommunity.com.
