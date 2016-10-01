Higgins totals 3 TDs, Louisiana Tech tops UTEP 28-7

Ryan Higgins passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 42 yards and another score, and Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 28-7 on Saturday night.
Higgins found Jarred Craft for a 17-yard score midway through the first quarter, then took the ball 22 yards to pay dirt later in the period to give Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-1 Conference USA) a 14-0 lead.
After scoreless second and third quarters, UTEP (1-4, 0-1) got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard pass from Ryan Metz to Hayden Plinke. Craft went 70 yards two plays later to build Louisiana Tech's lead back to 14, 21-7.
Trent Taylor caught a 9-yard TD pass from Higgins with 1:29 left to round out the scoring.
Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz improved to 7-0 all time vs. UTEP — 4-0 with the Bulldogs, 2-0 at East Carolina and a win in his only game vs. the Miners while at South Florida.
