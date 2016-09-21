Robbed! Cespedes denied game-winning HR, Mets lose to Braves

Center fielder Ender Inciarte robbed Yoenis Cespedes of a game-winning homer for the final out, and the New York Mets were handed another costly defeat by last-place Atlanta when the Braves rallied for a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.
With two runners on in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cespedes launched a drive to deep right-center. Inciarte raced to the wall and timed his jump perfectly, catching the ball just above the orange line atop the fence.
He held up his glove in excitement as Cespedes turned and walked slowly off the field. Some fans in the stunned crowd of 32,187 at Citi Field still had their hands on their heads as they filed up the aisles toward the exits.
New York remained tied with St. Louis in the NL wild-card race, a half-game behind the Giants pending San Francisco's late game at Dodger Stadium. The teams began the day in a three-way tie for the league's final two playoff spots.
