Bucks' Khris Middleton injures hamstring, out 6 months

Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton has a left hamstring injury that will require surgery, sidelining the team's best outside shooter for about six months.
The Bucks announced the injury Wednesday. Surgery is planned for the next week.
Middleton tore the hamstring in a workout Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Middleton averaged a career-high 18.2 points and 4.2 assists in 79 games last season. He was drafted by Detroit in the second round in 2012 and traded to Milwaukee the following year.
Middleton has blossomed with the Bucks, turning into a key player for a franchise on the rise that was hoping to return to the playoffs this season.
Middleton apparently hurt the hamstring after attending a team news conference on Tuesday announcing contract extension for forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
