September 18, 2016 1:37 AM

McHale rallies to beat Siniakova for 1st WTA singles title

Christina McHale of the United States rallied to beat Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win the Japan Open and claim her first WTA singles title.

TOKYO

Seventh-seeded McHale broke her opponent seven times including in the final game to secure the win at Ariake Colloseum.

Siniakova, also bidding for her first singles title, got off to a promising start by winning the first set but couldn't hold a 4-2 lead in the second when McHale fought back with two breaks.

Sunday's match was the second career singles final for the 24-year-old McHale. She lost to Dominika Cibulkova in Acapulco in 2014.

