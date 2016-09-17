No. 24 Arkansas dominant in 42-3 win over Texas State

Austin Allen threw for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns in less than three quarters of action as No. 24 Arkansas made easy work of Texas State in a 42-3 win on Saturday night.
The win is the ninth in the last 10 games for the Razorbacks (3-0), and it follows last week's double-overtime win at TCU.
Rawleigh Williams topped the 100-yard rushing mark for the second straight game for Arkansas, finishing with 121 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. The Razorbacks outgained the Bobcats (1-1) 350-26 in total yardage in the first half.
Texas State finished with just 105 yards of offense, and quarterback Tyler Jones was 11-of-26 passing for 83 yards and an interception that was returned by Arkansas' Ryan Pulley for a touchdown.
With Arkansas ahead 42-3 after three quarters and inclement weather nearing the area, both coaches agreed to shorten the game by five minutes and play only a 10-minute fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas State: The Bobcats put together an impressive performance in their season-opening triple-overtime win over Ohio, but they were outmatched against Arkansas. Texas State can look ahead, however, to an easier Sun Belt Conference schedule and count on improvement from the experienced Jones, who made his 33rd career start on Saturday.
Arkansas: As convincing as the win was for the Razorbacks, it also came with an element of relief — particularly after they struggled in a one-point win over Louisiana Tech two weeks ago. Now Arkansas can enter next week's SEC opener full of confidence, and with thoughts of starting the season 5-0 before its next home game against No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 8.
POLL IMPLICATIONS:
Arkansas: A week after returning to the Top 25 following a double-overtime win over TCU, the Razorbacks are all but assured of moving up after their dominating performance on Saturday — setting up an early Southeastern Conference showdown against Texas A&M next week.
UP NEXT
Texas State: The schedule doesn't immediately get any easier for the Bobcats, who once again faced a ranked opponent when they host No. 6 Houston next week.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks return to Texas for the second time in three weeks when they face the No. 17 Aggies in the annual Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium.
