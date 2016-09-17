Sports

September 17, 2016 7:53 PM

Northern Arizona beats Div. II New Mexico Highlands 73-3

Case Cookus threw seven touchdowns as Northern Arizona picked up its first season win, beating Division II New Mexico Highlands 73-3 on Saturday.

The Associated Press
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

Case Cookus threw seven touchdowns as Northern Arizona picked up its first season win, beating Division II New Mexico Highlands 73-3 on Saturday.

Cookus was 14-of-25 passing for 296 yards for the Lumberjacks (1-2). Emmanuel Butler was his primary target, picking up 99 yards and five scores on five receptions. Elijah Marks had 143 yards and two scores receiving. Freshman Joe Logan — in his first career start — ran for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns, helping the Lumberjacks to amass 686 total yards.

Cookus threw four touchdowns in the first quarter and another two in the second for a 49-3 lead at the break.

New Mexico Highlands' only score came on a 25-yard field goal by Luke Jones with 7:48 to go in the first half.

Cody Keith threw for 212 yards for the Cowboys.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Prep Countdown: Looking ahead to week 3 of football season

View more video

Sports Videos