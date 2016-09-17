Northern Arizona beats Div. II New Mexico Highlands 73-3

Case Cookus threw seven touchdowns as Northern Arizona picked up its first season win, beating Division II New Mexico Highlands 73-3 on Saturday.
Cookus was 14-of-25 passing for 296 yards for the Lumberjacks (1-2). Emmanuel Butler was his primary target, picking up 99 yards and five scores on five receptions. Elijah Marks had 143 yards and two scores receiving. Freshman Joe Logan — in his first career start — ran for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns, helping the Lumberjacks to amass 686 total yards.
Cookus threw four touchdowns in the first quarter and another two in the second for a 49-3 lead at the break.
New Mexico Highlands' only score came on a 25-yard field goal by Luke Jones with 7:48 to go in the first half.
Cody Keith threw for 212 yards for the Cowboys.
