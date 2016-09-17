Injuries don't slow Wake Forest in 38-21 win over Delaware

Matt Colburn rushed for a career-high 118 yards and an injury-depleted Wake Forest beat Delaware 38-21 on Saturday.
Colburn filled in admirably for injured freshman running back Cade Carney, scoring a touchdown just before halftime. The Deacons bookended intermission with scores, opening the third quarter with a 10-play, 75-yard TD drive that extended their lead to 31-14 and ended any thoughts of an upset.
"We never make it easy," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. "But I thought for the most part, we dominated play."
Carney, the star of Wake Forest's 24-14 win at Duke last week, was promptly joined on the sidelines by QB Kendall Hinton. The sophomore, making his second career start, pulled up with an injury of his own during a run late in the first quarter. Hinton was not hit on the play, but went to the ground immediately after sustaining a left knee sprain. He did not return.
In Hinton's absence, the Deacons' running game and defense ensured the team would secure its first 3-0 start since 2008.
Delaware (2-1) managed only two first downs and 49 total yards in the first three quarters of play. The Blue Hens managed only 56 rushing yards, 29 of which came in the fourth quarter, with the outcome no longer in doubt. Blake Rankin completed only 6-of-20 passes for 38 yards.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest moved the ball on the ground with relative ease. The Demon Deacons ran for 302 yards, with five different players registering at least 30 yards rushing. John Wolford, who filled in for the injured Hinton, rushed for 70 yards on seven attempts.
"We've been getting better every game. Our rushing attack is so much better than last year," said Colburn. "It's really exciting to see, and it's really gratifying when we produce those results."
THE TAKEAWAY:
Wake Forest: The win was third-year coach Clawson's ninth overall at Wake Forest, and his third against Championship Subdivision opponents. While the Deacons have struggled in recent seasons, they have fared well against FCS schools, winning by an average margin of 23.6 points under Clawson.
Delaware: The Blue Hens fell for the fifth consecutive time against a Bowl Subdivision opponent. Their last victory against an FBS foe came in 2007, a 59-52 win over Navy.
UP NEXT:
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons will look for their first 4-0 start since 2006 when they visit Indiana. That 2006 squad went on to win Wake Forest's second, and most recent, ACC championship.
Delaware: The Blue Hens return to FCS play when they host James Madison on October 1
