Vargas returns as Royals top White Sox, 3-2

Jarrod Dyson had two hits, scored a run and stole a base in Jason Vargas' first start in 14 months, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
Vargas, who was making his first start in 423 days after having Tommy John surgery on August 5, 2015, gave up a first-inning run on Melky Cabrera's RBI single, but retired eight of the last nine batters he faced.
Vargas was pulled after 52 pitches and three innings. Dillon Gee (7-8) replaced Vargas and held the White Sox to one run and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Dyson, who is 10 for 15 off White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez (4-7), singled to lead off the first, advanced to second on Whit Merrifield's bunt single, stole second and scored on Kendrys Morales' sacrifice fly.
Dyson, who extended his hitting streak to 10 games, also singled in the Royals' two-run fifth. Hunter Dozier, who was making his second major league start, and Eric Hosmer delivered run-producing singles in the inning, which Alcides Escobar opened with a triple.
Avisail Garcia's double, which struck the third base bag, scored Jose Abreu in the eighth for the final White Sox run.
Wade Davis worked a flawless ninth for his 25th save in 28 chances.
MILESTONE REACHED
Ned Yost picked up his 1,000th career victory as a manager. He is the 62nd manager in big league history to reach that total.
WANG OUT
The Royals designated RHP Chien-Ming Wang, who went 6-0 with a 4.22 ERA in 32 bullpen outings, for assignment. Wang won 19 games in back-to-back seasons, 2006-07 with the Yankees, before injuries derailed his career.
TRAINER'S ROOM
White Sox: DH Justin Morneau has not played since Monday, when he hurt his neck swinging against the Indians. "Old man neck," Morneau said. "I just have to be patient with it." Morneau said if his neck keeps improving he would take some swings Sunday and "maybe available Monday would be great." . IF Tyler Saladino did not play after injuring his left calf Friday. "Just a little tweak, so he's getting treatment," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.
UP NEXT
White Sox: LHP Jose Quintana is 0-2 with a 3.32 ERA in three starts against the Royals this season.
Royals: LHP Danny Duffy is 0-1 with three no-decisions since an Aug. 21 victory over Minnesota.
