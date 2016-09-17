Beavers end 10-game losing streak with 37-7 win over Bengals

Darell Garretson threw for 172 yards and ran for a touchdown and Oregon State snapped a 10-game losing streak that dated back to last season with a 37-7 victory Saturday over Idaho State.
Victor Bolden ran for 111 yards on just three carries, including a 92-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Beavers (1-1), the second-longest in Oregon State history.
Garretson scored on a 7-yard keeper and Ryan Nall added a 2-yard TD run as the Beavers ran up a 23-0 lead in the first half. Treston Decoud scored on a 75-yard interception return midway through the third quarter for the Beavers.
Jakori Ford scored on a 75-yard run on the first play from scrimmage to open the second half for Idaho State (2-1). It matched the second longest offensive play for the Bengals since Mike Kramer became coach in 2011.
Ford finished with 122 yards on eight carries, Idaho State's Tanner Gueller threw for 227 yards but was intercepted four times.
Idaho State is now 0-26 against FBS teams since beating Utah State in 2000.
TAKEAWAYS
Idaho State: It was the Bengals' second straight loss to a Pac-12 team. Idaho State fell 56-7 at Colorado last weekend. The Bengals were picked to finish 11th in the Big Sky preseason media poll, and 12th among the league's coaches.
Oregon State: The Beavers have one more non-conference game, against Boise State, before embarking on the Pac-12 season. A confidence boost against the Broncos would be welcome for Oregon State, which went 0-9 in the conference last season. The Beavers lost their season opener at Minnesota when the Gophers scored a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win it 30-23.
NEW DIGS: The Beavers christened the newly renovated Valley Football Center, which includes new locker rooms, offices for staff and medical facilities. "That locker room and this facility (were) built with expectations, and they (the players) are responsible to go out there and represent Beaver Nation the right way," coach Gary Andersen said this week.
UP NEXT
Idaho State: Returns home to face Sacramento State in the conference opener next Saturday.
Oregon State: The Beavers get a chance to build on the win next weekend against Boise State at Reser Stadium. The Beavers lead the all-time series against the Broncos 6-5. Boise State (2-0) had a bye this weekend after opening the season with a 45-10 over Louisiana-Lafayette and a 28-31 victory at home over Washington State.
Comments