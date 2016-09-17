Chavious scores 2 TDs in Sacred Heart's 31-6 win over Marist

Nate Chavious ran for 125 yards with two touchdowns, and RJ Noel threw and ran for 186 total yards and a touchdown pass as Sacred Heart controlled the line of scrimmage in a 31-6 win over Marist on Saturday night.
Sacred Heart (3-0) hasn't allowed a point in the second half this season. The Pioneers have held opponents to 8 of 34 on third down conversions in their last two games.
Marist (0-3) led 6-0 early on a pair of 39-yard field goals by Mike Maccarone. The Pioneers didn't score until Jay Croom ran in from 3 yards out to with 3:17 left before the half.
On the Red Foxes' next drive, Kevin Sears intercepted Mike White to set up Sacred Heart's next score with 32 seconds left before halftime. Chavious gained all 25 yards on the drive, carrying the ball on four of five plays.
White was 13 for 48 passing for 210 yards.
