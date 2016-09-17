Lonergan out as George Washington coach after investigation

George Washington has fired basketball coach Mike Lonergan.
University provost Forrest Maltzman announced the move in a statement Saturday, which said Lonergan was no longer coach following an internal investigation.
"The university has created and is committed to maintaining a community where all students, faculty and staff feel welcome and comfortable," Maltzman said. "We value inclusion and diversity and will not tolerate conduct that runs counter to those principles."
George Washington conducted an investigation into players' allegations about Lonergan's behavior and conduct. Maltzman said it concluded that Lonergan "engaged in conduct inconsistent with the university's values."
Lonergan coached GW for the past five seasons and led it to the National Invitation Tournament championship last season. His 74 victories were the most in a three-year stretch in the 102-year history of the program.
Since replacing Karl Hobbs in 2011, Lonergan went 97-70, taking the Colonials from 10 wins to 28 and the NIT title. He accompanied the team on a trip to Japan this summer but won't be back for the 2016-17 season.
Maltzman said an announcement on an interim coach was coming soon.
