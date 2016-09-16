Jose Altuve in lineup for Houston, Bregman doesn't make trip

All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve is in the starting lineup for Houston as it opens an important three-game series at Seattle on Friday night.
Altuve is batting third and playing second base after leaving Wednesday's game against Texas with discomfort in the oblique muscle on his right side.
Altuve stayed behind in Houston to be examined by team doctors on Thursday and did not fly on the team's charter. After deciding Altuve could play despite the discomfort, he flew to Seattle late Thursday night to join his team.
Altuve is leading the American League with a .341 batting average, with 24 home runs and 94 RBIs.
While Altuve is in the lineup, the Astros will be without third baseman Alex Bregman, who left Wednesday's game with a hamstring injury. Bregman did not travel with the team to Seattle. Yuli Gurriel started at third base on Friday.
Comments