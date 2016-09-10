Higgins leads Louisiana Tech over SC State 53-24

Ryan Higgins threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns in his first start since 2013 and Louisiana Tech beat South Carolina State 53-24 on Saturday night.
Higgins started six games for Louisiana Tech (1-1) in his freshman season after replacing the injured Scotty Young. He missed the 2016 opener against Arkansas as a punishment for an offseason DWI arrest.
Trent Taylor caught 11 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns and DeJuawn Oliver had five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Jarred Craft added 152 yards from scrimmage.
The start of the game was delayed over three hours due to lightning in the area. Louisiana Tech opened with a field goal, a safety and touchdown and never trailed. South Carolina State closed within 19-10 at half, but Louisiana Tech scored the next 27 points.
Caleb York passed for two touchdowns for South Carolina State (0-2).
