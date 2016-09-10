Sports

September 10, 2016 7:46 PM

Georgia Southern rallies past South Alabama 24-9

Favian Upshaw ran for 108 of Georgia Southern's 304 yards rushing and the Eagles beat South Alabama 24-9 on Saturday night, a week after the Jaguars upset Mississippi State.

The Associated Press
MOBILE, Ala.

Favian Upshaw ran for 108 of Georgia Southern's 304 yards rushing and the Eagles beat South Alabama 24-9 on Saturday night, a week after the Jaguars upset Mississippi State.

Younghoe Koo got the Eagles (2-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) even at 3-3 before L.A. Ramsby went in from 1 yard out — the 10th straight game he has scored — to take the lead for good late in the first quarter. Upshaw threw for 127 yards on just six completions.

The Jaguars (1-1, 0-1), who rallied to beat the Bulldogs 21-20 in their opener, only managed three field goals by Gavin Patterson against Georgia Southern. Dallas Davis was 21 of 42 for 279 yards passing with an interception.

The Eagles added a 5-yard run by Wesley Fields and a 27-yarder by Kevin Ellison to complete their scoring.

Georgia Southern, which beat Savannah State in its opener, has rushed for 724 yards in its first two games.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Panthers coach Ron Rivera caught off guard by military jet flyover

View more video

Sports Videos