Sports TV and radio listings for Thursday, Sept. 8

Thursday, Sept. 8
Television
HOCKEY
5 p.m., ESPN2 — World Cup of Hockey exh., North America vs. Europe
GOLF
6:30 a.m., GOLF — European PGA, KLM Open
9:30 a.m., GOLF — Web.com, DAP Championship
Noon, GOLF — PGA, BMW Championship
2:30 a.m. Friday, GOLF — European PGA, KLM Open
MLB
4 p.m., MLB — Phillies-Nationals or Rays-Yankees
7 p.m., ROOT — Rangers at Mariners
7 p.m., MLB — Rockies at Padres
NFL
5:30 p.m., NBC — Panthers at Broncos
PARALYMPICS
11:30 a.m., NBCSN — Track and field, men’s wheelchair basketball: U.S.-Brazil, track cycling
4 p.m., NBCSN — Track and field, swimming
10 p.m., NBCSN — Women’s wheelchair basketball: U.S.-France (delayed)
TENNIS
4 p.m., ESPN2 — U.S. Open
Radio
MLB
6:10 p.m., ESPN 1340 AM — Rangers at Mariners
TALK SHOW
6 p.m., KONA 610 AM — WSU Cougar Coaches Show
