September 7, 2016 7:33 PM

Sports TV and radio listings for Thursday, Sept. 8

Thursday, Sept. 8

Television

HOCKEY

5 p.m., ESPN2 — World Cup of Hockey exh., North America vs. Europe

GOLF

6:30 a.m., GOLF — European PGA, KLM Open

9:30 a.m., GOLF — Web.com, DAP Championship

Noon, GOLF — PGA, BMW Championship

2:30 a.m. Friday, GOLF — European PGA, KLM Open

MLB

4 p.m., MLB — Phillies-Nationals or Rays-Yankees

7 p.m., ROOT — Rangers at Mariners

7 p.m., MLB — Rockies at Padres

NFL

5:30 p.m., NBC — Panthers at Broncos

PARALYMPICS

11:30 a.m., NBCSN — Track and field, men’s wheelchair basketball: U.S.-Brazil, track cycling

4 p.m., NBCSN — Track and field, swimming

10 p.m., NBCSN — Women’s wheelchair basketball: U.S.-France (delayed)

TENNIS

4 p.m., ESPN2 — U.S. Open

Radio

MLB

6:10 p.m., ESPN 1340 AM — Rangers at Mariners

TALK SHOW

6 p.m., KONA 610 AM — WSU Cougar Coaches Show

