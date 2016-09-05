Sports

September 5, 2016 5:16 PM

US Open Glance

A look at Monday's play in the $46.3 million U.S. Open tennis championships:

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A look at Monday's play in the $46.3 million U.S. Open tennis championships:

WEATHER: Cool and cloudy early followed by mostly clear skies. High of 83.

ATTENDANCE: Day: 36,728.

MEN'S RESULTS (Fourth Round): No. 3 Stan Wawrinka defeated Illya Marchenko in four sets; No. 6 Kei Nishikori beat No. 21 Ivo Karlovic in straight sets; and unseeded Juan Martin del Potro defeated No. 8 Dominic Thiem by retirement in the second set.

WOMEN'S RESULTS (Fourth Round): No. 1 Serena Williams reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the 14th time, beating unseeded Yaroslava Shvedova in straight sets; No. 5 Simona Halep topped No. 11 Carla Suarez Navarro, also in straight sets; and No. 10 Karolina Pliskova outlasted two-time U.S. Open champion Venus Williams in three sets.

TOP PLAYERS ON COURT TUESDAY (Quarterfinals): Men: No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 9 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, No. 10 Gael Monfils vs. No. 24 Lucas Pouille. Women: No. 2 Angelique Kerber vs. No. 7 Roberta Vinci, Caroline Wozniacki vs. Anastasija Sevastova.

STAT OF THE DAY: 308 — Career Grand Slam victories for Serena Williams, passing Roger Federer for the most in the Open era.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "Hopefully we'll both keep going. I know I plan on it. I know he does. So we'll see." — Serena Williams, on whether she or Roger Federer will end up with more Grand Slam match.

MONDAY ON TV (All Times EDT): Noon-11 p.m., ESPN

ON THIS DATE (Sept. 6, 1975): Manuel Orantes comes from two sets down and an 0-5 fourth-set deficit to beat Guillermo Vilas 4-6, 1-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 and win men's singles title on clay courts at Forest Hills.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Panthers coach Ron Rivera caught off guard by military jet flyover

View more video

Sports Videos