Angels' Shoemaker has surgery to stop bleeding on brain

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker has undergone surgery to stop bleeding on his brain after he was struck in the head by a line drive against the Seattle Mariners.
Shoemaker had the procedure late Sunday at Seattle's University of Washington Medical Center, and athletic trainer Adam Nevala is staying with him until he is able to travel to Southern California.
Angels general manager Billy Eppler provided the update Monday in Oakland, saying Shoemaker had been receiving CT scans every 2-3 hours when the third image showed increased bleeding. That's when surgery was determined the next step.
Shoemaker was hit on the right side of the head on a sharp liner off the bat of Kyle Seager, a ball with an exit velocity of 105 mph, according to MLB Statcast. He was able to turn his head slightly to avoid a direct blow to his face but was unable to get his glove up in time.
