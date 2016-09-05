Tigers RHP Mike Pelfrey activated off DL, moved to bullpen

Detroit Tigers right-hander Mike Pelfrey has been activated off the disabled list and moved to the bullpen.
Pelfrey had been sidelined since July 31 with a lower back strain. He said Monday he is "fine" with the decision because "everybody in the rotation is throwing well."
The 32-year-old Pelfrey is 4-9 with a 4.76 ERA in 21 starts this season. He has appeared in 239 games in his 11-year career, including 234 starts.
The Tigers also recalled infielder Dixon Machado from Triple-A Toledo before Monday's game against the White Sox as insurance with second baseman Ian Kinsler nursing a sore finger.
Manager Brad Ausmus confirmed right-handed prospect Joe Jimenez will go to instructional ball and won't be called up this month.
Comments