Breanna Stewart leads Storm over Dream 91-82

Breanna Stewart had 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks in the Seattle Storm's 91-82 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday night.
Sue Bird added 23 points, Jewell Loyd had 17 and Alysha Clark 11 for the Storm (12-17).
Seattle had their largest lead of 26 early in the fourth quarter. Angel McCoughtry's 3-pointer with 3:25 left capped a 19-4 run that cut Atlanta's deficit to 82-71, but Bird's 3-pointer made it 89-73 at 1:42 and the Storm held on.
McCoughtry was 12 of 17 from the field and had 32 points. Tiffany Hayes added 20 for the Dream (14-14).
The Storm built an eight-point lead by halftime and pulled away with a 10-0 run in the middle of the third quarter to lead 61-41.
