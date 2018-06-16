Badger Club: Why don’t we have nice things?

Why don’t we have first-rate public facilities like a competitive convention center, performing arts center, an aquatic center; the things a community of 300,000 ought to have? This Thursday’s Badger Forum will take a closer look, and offer some ways to get there.
Here are some ideas to consider:
We’re young; playing “catch up” with communities built a half century or more earlier. Even though Lewis and Clark claimed this land in 1805, there was just a collection of small towns along the river until World War II, which brought the Manhattan Project to Richland and the Naval Air Station to Pasco. Even then, it wouldn’t be until Columbia Center drove Kennewick to grow west and Richland south that we started to become one extended community. Pasco’s western push two decades later completed the puzzle.
Do we have the political structure in place to accomplish the big projects that a mature community of 300,000 ought to have? Do our elected officials really think beyond their city limits, or do they feel an obligation to protect what they see as the interests of their individual cities? Are we one interconnected community made up of large and small neighborhoods, each with its own character and interests but contributing to the whole?
Or are we three or four small towns out in the desert all by themselves? That’s a question we’ll have to answer, preferably sooner than later.
Do we really believe that voters in one city won’t support a public facility in another community? Better question: Aren’t we, for all practical purposes, already one community? (I’m still trying to figure out exactly where Keene Road leaves Richland and enters West Richland.)
Consolidation? Collaboration? Cooperation? A study by the Ruckelshaus Group a few years ago concluded that consolidating the three cities wasn’t really such a good idea, based on the experience of similar cities across the country.
Collaboration and cooperation, on the other hand, were shown to be very good ideas; our cities and counties do a reasonably good job of sharing some basic services like police, fire, municipal water, and the like.
It’s important to note that each city or county operates its own separate basic services, and agrees to share under Mutual Aid. But, when it comes to public facilities, we currently have FOUR Public Facility Districts (PFDs) competing for the same sales tax dollars! There are three city Public Facility Districts: Richland, Pasco, Kennewick, which are overlaid by the so-called Regional PFD. If the regional PFD succeeds, the others are shut out. If even one of the city PFDs succeeds, all hope of a regional approach is gone.
All of which invites us to ask if there is a better way to achieve the desired outcome, which is to finance and operate public facilities for a community of 300,000.
There is only one successful example of a truly regional enterprise: Ben Franklin Transit. The proposal failed the first time it was on the ballot. The Council of Governments invested the time and effort to engage the public in a series of meetings and conversations about what their transit system should offer. The voters approved overwhelmingly the second time out!
It seems obvious that something needs to change before the voters will be willing to invest their trust — and their money — in public facilities. Let’s plan to have a civil — but spirited — conversation on how we can stop worrying about catching up with Yakima and Wenatchee and start taking our place as a respected competitor with Spokane and Boise.
The Columbia Basin Badger Club is a nonpartisan Tri-City organization that is dedicated to civil discourse on topics important to our region. Kirk Williamson served in a leadership role for three major community facilities campaigns. He has written and spoken extensively on the subject of public amenities. He was a founding member of the Badger Club, and served as its first vice president for programs.
If you go:
When: 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 21
Where: Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St., Richland
Cost: $20 for Badger Club members, $25 for nonmembers and $30 on day of event registration
RSVP: Call 628-6011 or go to cbbc.clubexpress.com
Comments