Republican patriots must take action to protect the Constitution

Sometimes developments occur in life requiring one to go beyond normal reactions and instead take a hard, honest look at what is occurring:
On Oct. 4, four Green Berets were ambushed and killed in Niger. Politically, with Donald Trump in the White House and Republicans controlling Congress, the event has quietly passed. But what if Obama or Clinton were in the White House? Fox News and the GOP, just as they did with Benghazi, would’ve exploited the tragedy without end.
Or what if porn star Stormy Daniels had said her affair and subsequent hush money had involved Barak Obama? How would Republican politicians and conservative media have reacted?
If this were a sitcom, the antics of a self-absorbed president perpetually playing golf, texting, watching TV, letting his children run part of the government, trying to financially profit from his role as president, and getting his “news” from Fox and Friends, might be humorous. But this is no show. The true stakes here are very serious.
Donald Trump is attacking important American traditions and institutions, such as the Justice Department and the judiciary. Yet, respect for the vote, as well as for our laws and their enforcement agencies, are integral to the Constitution. To make democracy work, there must be adherence to important norms of proper political conduct.
We cannot, for instance, have politicians threatening to jail their political rivals, nor can they ignore their constitutional duty and refuse to have court appointment hearings due the other political party. For democracy to function, politicians cannot abuse their power by stretching it beyond its legitimate purpose or fanatically undo whatever the leader before them has accomplished.
There must be at least some intellectual integrity. Officials mustn’t perpetually lie or conjure up their own “facts” presenting them as reality. Nor should they spend their days attacking the free press and whoever else stands in their way. Politicians must put national above personal interests.
On this topic, Vladimir Putin is one of the most dangerous people in the world and a true enemy of Western democracy. Yet, for whatever nefarious reason, Donald Trump wants to appease Putin even while Putin’s still attempting to undermine our elections.
The horseplay in our White House is also driving our allies away. This will ultimately harm our national security and commerce. By many accounts, America is no longer the “leader of the free world.” Instead, that’s becoming France and Germany. We’re setting ourselves up for economic hard times and witnessing the fall into neo-fascism of one of the world’s greatest political and social accomplishments ever, which was life under our Constitution for over 200 years.
Once the norms of a social system are broken, without consequences, it’s very difficult to restore the proper functioning of that system, particularly when it’s based on integrity and trust that people will generally do the right thing.
By bragging that not paying all of his taxes makes him “smart” and by boasting he has paid off politicians for favors, Trump is undermining the office of the president. Consequently, he’s subverting the Constitution and our democracy. The president should be a moral leader for our nation, not a contradiction to the idea of living by standards.
Democrats have plenty of political guilt on their hands too, but ladies and gentlemen of the Republican Party, responsibility to stop this monstrosity rests largely with you. Preserving our Constitution must come before partisan issues and loyalties.
Mark Mansperger is an associate professor of anthropology and world civilizations at WSU-Tri-Cities. His research includes cultural ecology, societal development and political economy.
