Walla Walla Union-Bulletin: Decision not to sell off BPA assets sound

The Trump administration’s suggestion that parts of the Pacific Northwest’s hydroelectric system — including the Bonneville Power Administration’s power transmission system — be sold to the private sector was shortsighted.
So it was welcome news when the U.S. Department of Energy wisely suggested it would drop those plans.
This comes in the wake of a bipartisan group of members of Congress that has made it clear it intends to stop any attempt to privatize the Bonneville Power Administration.
U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Washington state’s other three Republicans in Congress — U.S. Reps. Dave Reichert, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse — issued a joint statement praising Energy Secretary Rick Perry for moving away from the proposal.
“On behalf of the 12 million residents and businesses in the Pacific Northwest who rely on the clean, affordable hydropower generated from BPA, we applaud the administration for responding to our concerns over the potential sale of BPA’s transmission assets and making the formal decision to abandon such plans,” the release said.
Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both Democrats, also denounced the concept of selling off BPA assets.
Cantwell called access to cheap hydropower “the backbone of our economy for decades” and said selling the transmission infrastructure would be “a bad idea.”
It is essential the federal government must retain control of the power infrastructure in the United States.
BPA is part of the U.S. Department of Energy, although it is self-funding. The agency essentially pays its own way by marketing the wholesale electric power. However, since BPA is ultimately controlled by the government, the rates it charges are carefully monitored and are generally consumer-friendly.
In addition, BPA funds energy-conservation efforts and fish protection.
A privately controlled transmission system would be looking to make a profit for its investors. That means it would raise the price for wholesale power to utilities, and those higher costs would, of course, be passed on to consumers. While fish protection is mandated, it likely wouldn’t be as high a priority for private owners.
BPA operates and maintains about 75 percent of the high-voltage transmission system in the Pacific Northwest, mostly in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. BPA has 15,000 circuit-miles of high-voltage transmission lines and 261 substations.
Selling BPA assets would be economically foolish as BPA generates revenue that pays for maintaining the high-voltage grid. That keeps costs down and thus results in lower energy rates for those living in the Pacific Northwest.
Comments