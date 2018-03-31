Guest Opinion: League of Women Voters defends itself

As a follow up to the March 25 guest column by the Energy Northwest Women in Nuclear Chapter, I write to define what the League of Women Voters does do.
We are a voting rights organization. We are nonpartisan. We are active in every state and nearly 800 communities around the country, including the 20 local Leagues in Washington State. We do not just advocate for women.
In addition to the voting rights advocacy, the League of Women Voters of Washington has Issue Chairs who advocate for all individuals on a breadth of public policy issues related to representative government, education funding, civics education, social justice, health care, gun safety, natural resources, and fair and adequate revenue sources. Our mission statement is “Empowering Voters, Protecting Democracy.”
Locally, the League of Women Voters of Benton-Franklin Counties provides voter service and education by registering voters, providing candidate and issue forums, as well as a printed brochure of elected officials and how to contact them. Civics classes are presented in area high schools as well as educational forums that are open to the public.
The League testifies based on research and positions that have been reached through member understanding and consensus, not who happens to be in support or opposition. The League is transparent with respect to its research-based action, and always glad to reiterate as needed. And education is a key component of what we do.
The League does oppose “increased reliance on nuclear fission” but recognizes its place in the nation’s energy mix. Additionally, LWVWA has state positions that address safety and nuclear waste disposal issues. Complete testimony statements are available.
Of course the League supports women — as well as men. Just because women are achieving success in an industry or profession is not a reason for the League to disregard our positions or principles related to the larger policy, nor is anyone denigrated.
Ann Murphy is President of the League of Women Voters of Washington.
