Guest opinion: To fix Congress, elect more vets

Democrat Conor Lamb’s victory in Pennsylvania’s special House election is significant for a number of reasons, but let’s focus here on just one.
Lamb is a former Marine. That earns him membership in one of Capitol Hill’s most exclusive clubs – veterans serving in Congress.
For much of the last century, veterans occupied more than half of U.S. Senate and House seats. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, 75 percent of House members and 81 percent of senators were veterans. Today, just 19 percent of congressmen and women served in the military.
There’s no draft on these days, fewer Americans are signing up to serve, and the military is smaller than it used to be. That helps explain the decline in the number of veterans in Congress. At the same time, the rising cost of running for public office has become a barrier to entry for young veterans who don’t come from money or run in the right political circles.
Never miss a local story.
So here we find ourselves. The number of vets in Congress is at a record low, while partisan dysfunction seems worse than ever before in modern history, and that’s not a coincidence, according to a new political action committee called With Honor. The group’s goal is to increase the number of next-generation veterans in Congress. It supports candidates of any party – Republican, Democrat or Independent – so long as they have served in the military and take a pledge of integrity, civility and cross-partisan action. From the With Honor pledge:
“I will always speak the truth and prioritize the public interest above my self-interest. I will return or give to charity contributions from sources that I find out taint my integrity. … I will respect my colleagues, focus on solving problems and work to bring civility to politics. I will publicly reject, and seek to remove, any advertisements in support of my campaign that lie about or baselessly attack the character of my opponent. I will attend and participate in a cross-partisan veterans caucus. I will … have the courage to collaborate across the aisle and find common ground. I will meet with someone from an opposing party one-on-one at least once a month. I will join with colleagues on both sides of the aisle on at least one piece of major legislation each year, and co-sponsor additional pieces.”
While there’s a lot of good stuff in there about working across the political aisle, the last two sentences are perhaps the most important. They are action items.
Veterans are trained problem-solvers. “Veterans, with their experience working in diverse teams that pursue common goals under great stress, are uniquely situated to temper the partisan hostilities in Washington,” Ronald Brownstein wrote in The Atlantic in January.
And there’s something to be said for having veterans at the table during debates about national security and foreign policy.
According to With Honor, more than 150 people who served in the military since 9/11 are running for the U.S. House this year. That’s double the number that ran two years ago. From the Halls of Montezuma to the halls of Congress, these men and women want to serve their country, and they just might be exactly what their country needs.
In a radio interview last year, U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, a first-term Wisconsin Republican and former Marine, said: “We need people that understand that this is not a Democrat thing. It’s not a Republican thing. This is an American thing. And let me tell you, the veterans that I work with understand that.”
To learn more about With Honor or to donate, go to withhonor.org.
Comments