Guest opinion: A military-grade weapon demands military-grade training

When the Columbine High School massacre first happened, Marilyn Manson, a popular and controversial musician, was blamed for the school shooting due to some of the violent lyrics in his music. The media said that he was in some part responsible, so a reporter asked the musician what he would’ve said to the students that shot up the school in attempt to prevent it from happening.
But before I tell you what the controversial musician responded with, I want to tell you a story about an old friend of mine, Isabel.
I met Isabel shortly after I took the ASVAB for the Marine Corp on Sept. 11, 2001. The smoke and fire hadn’t even cleared from the Twin Towers falling and I had already raised my right hand and took an oath to protect our country from enemies both “domestic and foreign”.
Even though my views about militaries and wars have dramatically changed since then, I’ll never forget the training that I received during boot camp – and how could I? The extensive and exhaustive training is designed to stay with you for the rest of your life. And it does. To this day, I still sit at the dinner table with my feet at a 45 degree angle, and I still shave my chin and upper lip every single morning.
Those are a few innocuous examples, but the training to become a United States Marine is as physically demanding as it is psychologically demanding. As it should be, I mean after all, we were training to go to war.
I’d liken the brainwashing phase of boot camp to taking a spoon to the inside of a honeydew melon and scraping it clean until all that’s left is a bitter light green rind, then filling it with what you wish. That sweet hollow space is then filled subliminally with weapons knowledge and safety training. Here are some examples: The toilet paper roll always had to have a 45 degree angle folded into the last sheet after usage, our bunk beds had to be made so that 18 inches of white were showing, and we even had to stand with our feet at a 45 degree angle.
The 18-inches of white sheet showing was a reminder of the length of the weapons barrel, which was more muzzle awareness training, and the 45-degree angel is a rifleman’s safest range to prevent friendly fire. Our training was thorough.
Upon being issued our M16-A2 Service Rifles, we were first instructed to give them a name, a woman’s name, the name of a lover. They wanted us to have a deep and intimate connection with our weapons. I named mine Isabel. Isabel would now become an extension of my person. Every single night from that day forward I would recite The Rifleman’s Creed. Google it, it’s too long to quote here, but imagine reciting an affection prayer to an inanimate object designed to take human lives every night. It’s creepy, really creepy when I really stop and think about it.
On top of all that, before we were ever allowed to shoot the weapon, we had to be able to disassemble and reassemble it in under 60 seconds on our knees while a drill instructor yelled and screamed at us. But from all that, I became an expert rifleman at the top of platoon. I even qualified for sniper school according to my ecstatic drill instructors jumping and shouting in excitement over my 10 bulls-eyes center mass from 500 yards a way. I took their “attaboys” with a grain of salt because all I could see were human beings on my target practice paper.
Trust me, I don’t want the “slippery slope of situational ethics” to gradually take away anyone’s right to bear arms. I don’t own any guns, but I would like to think that if some of my fellow American’s worst nightmares came to pass, that they would take up their arms and defend my family and me as well.
But what I think would be fair and reasonable is to have a law passed that says if a person really wants to own a military-grade weapon, like the M16 A2 service rifle or the AR15, they would at minimum be required to get military-grade training, or spend four grueling months in a boot camp like situation with barking drill instructors ... and Isabel. I don’t think civilians need to own military weapons in the first place, but that is my own personal opinion.
I honestly didn’t even want to write this piece because the arguments are as old as the battle itself. I have seen a new wave of youth standing up for a better world now. It’s inspiring. I’ll stand with #MarchForOurLives this weekend because that is what our kids are asking us to do, figure out our mess and save their lives.
So, while wearing what looked to be coffin make-up, purple lipstick, and greasy black hair – Marilyn Manson sat back in his chair, and almost embodying Yoda himself, and shot back with “I wouldn’t say a single word to ’em. I would have listened to what they have to say, and that’s what no one did.”
Jordan Chaney is a Tri-City poet and author who works with youths in the community on arts and leadership.
