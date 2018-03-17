Badger Club: Getting a fair chance after prison

“Don’t do the crime, if you can’t do the time.” Over 10,000 ex-prisoners are released from state and federal prisons every week, having done their time.
In 2004, President George W. Bush said: “We know from long experience that if they can’t find work, or a home, or help, they are much more likely to commit more crimes and return to prison … . America is the land of the second chance, and when the gates of the prison open, the path ahead should lead to a better life.”
But there remain barriers to a better life that make it difficult for these ex-offenders. For example, getting a job interview. If hiring applications have a check box for “criminal record,” ex-offenders may never get a chance to explain their history or skills. Seattle and Spokane have passed “ban the box” ordinances, so that employers must consider a job candidate’s qualifications first. Just last week, Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law the Fair Chance Act (HB 1298), which extends the “ban the box” protections statewide.
Washington becomes the 11th state to require both public- and private-sector employers to delay background checks and inquiries about job applicants’ conviction records until applicants have first presented their qualifications for the job.
One of our forum speakers is Kristin McRoberts, Benton County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. She will be able to speak to local statistics regarding who released offenders are, and the range of conduct that made them felons. In addition, she will address whether not hiring felons really provides security from theft for employers.
Getting a job is an important first step. Without economic security, anxiety and feelings of isolation can push ex-offenders back to the behavior that led them to feel that crime was their only choice.
But even with a job, their liability for legal fees, fines, restitution (often more than $1,000) and child support (that can grow during imprisonment to $10,000) makes security difficult.
If the criminal record is a stigma, difficulties arise not only for employment, but also for maintaining social and family ties, entering into new relationships, and contributing to the local community.
It is unrealistic to think that all these barriers can be overcome by individual effort alone.
Of course, an important part of reintegration is taking personal responsibility. But ex-offenders also need help to successfully link themselves into society. The social support of caring family members, friends, and partners can be very important in this regard.
But what if such individuals are not there? Then community anchors and organizations can play a key role, to prevent relapse back into destructive behaviors such as drugs or alcohol that often lead to crime.
Bill Keizer of Revive Reentry Services in Spokane will be joining us at the forum. Bill and his colleagues are all ex-offenders who decided to help others reenter society productively. They see the pillars of reentry as economic security, stable housing, family restoration, positive lifestyle, and community support.
Bill will be able to share personal stories of how he and others can get through the grueling and intimidating process of reintegrating into society
The Columbia Basin Badger Club is a nonpartisan Tri-City organization that is dedicated to civil discourse on topics important to our region.
Allan Konopka is vice president for programming of the Columbia Basin Badger Club. Allan is a retired microbial ecologist.
