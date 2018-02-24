‘Black Panther’ movie makes powerful impression

The movie “Black Panther” has broken box office records, making upward of $380 million worldwide its first weekend, proving that movies with all-black casts can compete in the global marketplace.
The black director, Ryan Coogler, made black history right in the middle of Black History Month! That is inspiring all on its own, but the new Marvel superhero movie has deep and personal meaning to me as a black person,, and I want you to know why.
One of the very first times I ever saw someone else with black skin in print or in media was in a Norman Rockwell painting titled “The Problem We All Live With.” I was about 5 years old then.
The painting is of a little black girl walking across an all-white school campus while being accompanied by two U. S. marshals. It was created to commemorate integration in schools. It left an indelible impression on my young psyche. Being one of the only black kids in most of the schools I attended growing up, I deeply empathized with her.
The little black girl depicted in the painting is Ruby Bridges; she turns 65 this year and is alive and well.
Though 58 years ago, on Nov.14, 1960, Bridges, at just 6 years old, was the first black person to walk on to an all-white school campus. This courageous little girl endured true terror with poise, grace and dignity.
The marshals said she didn’t let out even a whimper when her new classmates spit on her, threw things at her, and called her every racial epithet imaginable. Talk about superheroes. I don’t believe you can speak about black heroism without mentioning her name.
The second time I’d seen someone with my skin color was in a history book.
A slave was sitting with his back to the photographer so all you could see were the grotesque scars he’d received from whippings and beatings. Those kinds of wounds could only be the handiwork of a villain. It scarred me. I closed the heavy book in horror and thought of my skin color as a curse, a crime possibly punishable by death.
I was 8.
The above experiences had a negative impact on me and how I saw myself. As time passed and I grew through my adolescent years, I caught on to the theme of “black people rarely being seen in a positive light” on TV or anywhere else I looked.
Shows like “COPS” and just about every Hollywood movie depicted black people as nothing more than thugs and criminals, or a “token.” A “token” is not necessarily a derogatory term as much as it is a demoralizing one. A “token” is when a black or brown person is thrown into a predominantly white movie so that the diversity box gets checked off. It’s a narrative that is still in heavy rotation today.
Not too long ago, I was making a presentation on racism and social justice at a community college. A white student confidently and politely asked if I had seen the new movie “NWA,” to which I responded with an emphatic “yes I have.” He quickly responded with, “Well, don’t you think that that movie makes all of you guys look bad?”
The movie “NWA” is based on the controversial rap group NWA, which was extremely popular in the 1980s and ’90s. I wasn’t offended; his question was honest, but telling.
I know members of NWA have nothing to do with me in any way other than complexion. Though, that goes to show how mass media has been psychologically weaponized against people of color, and used as a tool of oppression. Stereotyping and typecasting are equally harmful.
The reason why “Black Panther” has such personal meaning to me is because I know the positive impact this movie will have on the emotional and psychological health of the little black girls and boys who watch it. They will see themselves as possibilities rather than problems.
Here, the black people are not criminals, or slaves, or poor and downtrodden. The “Black Panther” characters are powerful, wealthy, technologically advanced. They all carry themselves with poise, grace, and dignity — much like my childhood hero, Ruby Bridges.
Jordan Chaney is a Tri-City poet and author who works with youths in the community on arts and leadership.
