Addiction: The most misunderstood disease that’s killing Americans

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, second from left, talks to reporters in September in Seattle, as he stands near a chart detailing the increase of admissions for opioid addiction treatment in Washington state. Ferguson said the state and the city of Seattle are filing lawsuits against several makers of opioids, including Purdue Pharma, seeking to recoup costs incurred by government when the drugs, which many officials blame for a national addiction crisis, are abused. Ted S. Warren AP