Point/counterpoint: No on The Link

Washington State University’s Mark Mansperger thinks local government should do more than provide public safety, security and general welfare through roads and public utilities, which include a public water supply and sanitation system.
He says government should also provide opportunities for education, entertainment and recreation, conservation, science, national security and arts. For that reason, he supports the Link as a ballot measure that would use taxes to build a theater and ice rink. This sounds wonderful, but I believe those community amenities should be the byproducts of a productive and civilized society, not the responsibility of tax-supported local government.
For example, Americans enjoy our community libraries today as taxpayer-supported institutions. But scarcely anyone remembers they were begun as a gift from a wealthy American industrialist, Andrew Carnegie. And so it has been for hundreds of years with institutions of higher learning, hospitals and even some of our treasured park lands. They exist primarily because of the generosity of individuals who had the desire, wherewithal and vision to contribute to the general betterment of society.
The lesson to be heard is that these things are not the duty or role of government, but they are the blessings received from a civilized, democratic society.
The WSU professor says citizens acting collectively can make a difference. True, but he may not recognize that the best achievements come through individuals and the organizations (NGOs) that those individuals working together have established for the bettering of society.
What about United Way and our local food banks? How about the dozens of churches representing various faiths that meet the needs of hurting people in our community with compassion represented by funds to pay rents, purchase groceries, gas and clothes to assist families that have no regular source of earned income?
This net of social aid includes the Union Gospel Mission, ARC of Tri-Cities, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity and subsidized housing for developmentally disabled adults and infirm senior citizens?
Remember three years ago when Convoy of Hope visited the Tri-Cities and distributed thousands of backpacks for school children, provided free meals, bags of groceries, haircuts, breast cancer screening,shoes, free counseling for families caught up in joblessness, domestic violence and sexual/physical abuse issues?
Convoy of Hope, along with the help of dozens of churches and about 30 local community organizations — none of which relied on taxpayer support — touched the lives of more than 6,000 people in Kennewick and its neighboring communities. They did it again the next year with even more people attending.
Professor Mansperger says citizens should support the two-tenths percent sales tax ballot measure, Proposition 17-4, because an ice rink and theater would improve the quality of life in our town. He says government should pay for it using taxpayer money.
Well that’s nice, but if we are going to tap taxpayers for those things, why not do the same to help the symphony, museums, local theater groups and any other venue that comes along that could add to our quality of life?
Why insist that taxpayers pay for amenities that would be for the pleasure and enjoyment of people who can afford to pay their own way, while others who pay the taxes can’t afford the price of admission?
Government’s role is not to make life more enjoyable through sports arenas, swimming pools, theaters and ice rinks. If those items are desirable, let someone with vision and business acumen recognize the opportunity and seize it. The community will be better off, both with the amenities themselves and the return on property and sales tax revenue to government.
That new revenue, of course, is for the purpose of delivering essential services such as police and fire protection, roads and safe water. These are the highest priorities for our tax dollars.
The path proposed by the professor will strangle an individual’s sense of community responsibility. It will also rob revenue from those who are best situated to help their fellow man. And, finally, it will make everyone more dependent on government, which is another way of taking away our freedom.
The professor’s call to support the Link measure, Proposition 17-4 on the ballot, is a wrong use of taxpayer funds and would spend money on something that is not the proper role of government.
John Trumbo is a member of the Kennewick City Council and a former journalist.
