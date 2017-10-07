Point/counterpoint: Yes on The Link

Editors note: For the other side of the point/counterpoint on The Link, read John Trumbo’s column.
It’s good to see that there’s another effort to have The Link approved by Kennewick voters.
In the form of a slight sales-tax increase that people shopping in Kennewick will pay, the cost of The Link can be shared throughout our community. And in return, the project will upgrade the Toyota Center, expand the Three Rivers Convention Center, provide an ice-skating rink, and add a 2,300 seat theater which will link them all together and draw more professional entertainment and conventions to this area.
This project can make an important contribution to the economic and cultural development of the Tri-Cities.
It was disheartening to read, however, that a local city councilman (John Trumbo) is attempting to torpedo the project mostly on ideological grounds. Not liking the government’s role in the endeavor, the councilman claims that “taxes should only go toward police and fire protection, water and sewer services, roads and — if there is any money left over — perhaps the parks” (quoted from the Tri-City Herald, Sept 10th).
I would agree with the councilman that government needs to handle those issues. However, he is overlooking all the other vital contributions government makes in the domains of education, health, science, national security, conservation, the arts, etc. People often tend to take for granted the numerous manners in which our various levels of government have improved our communities and add greatly to the growth and strength of our nation.
The councilman is expressing an ideology shared among many libertarians, tea partiers (now Freedom Caucus), and highly conservative people. From where is this ideology coming? Much of it seems to be derived, or at least analogous to, the writings of Ayn Rand. In her works, such as The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged, Rand creates a society idealizing the freedoms thought to be inherent in a capitalistic market, warns against the abuse of power, and extols the virtues of rugged individualism. Current Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, actually requires his staff to read Rand’s novels
Overlooked, however, are some serious flaws with Rand’s creation. Her novels are lacking of wounded veterans, senior citizens, slums, suppressed minorities, racism, people who have lost their jobs to outsourcing, global warming, etc. In short, there is no true reality. Our actual world has people who are mentally ill, abandoned children, battered women, human trafficking, regions economically spent, child molesters, citizens dying of opiate addition, powerful corporations manipulating markets and government, as well as hurricanes doing incredible damage. Ayn Rand’s novels are not just works of fiction; they are of an imaginary-type society as well. Real life is messy, and the free market doesn’t have the capacity to address numerous issues.
The origins of hospitals, libraries, parks, etc., are frequently multifaceted. But it’s not the case that they are all bestowed by rich people or entrepreneurs acting independently of government. Moreover, look at the moon landings, mass immunizations, the defeat of tyranny during WWII, etc. Some of the greatest developments in the history of the world have been supported by government spending. And what matters to us now is not how certain institutions originated but how they occur today. If we relied on the free market to provide everything that goes beyond “essentials,” America would at best be a third-rate country.
The overall problem in America is not that our government is too big or is being mean to corporations and rich people as portrayed by Rand and contemporary right-wingers, or that we don’t have enough freedoms, or that our taxes are too high. The actual problem, instead, is that we are not cultivating enough of our own people and communities.
You can see this shortcoming each day in the excessively high amount of violence, depravity, and social unrest that exists. Although beneficial, private and charitable organizations striving to alleviate society ills are often underfunded and insufficient.
Three of the largest flaws in the ultraconservative and libertarian mentalities are their tendency to apply social empathy unevenly through society, their idolization of capitalism, and their poor understanding that we are not autonomous individuals but instead social beings partly shaped by societal forces. Citizens are intertwined within a social whole.
Mr. Trumbo is making a mistake common in conservative circles, for he seems to view government as some type of alien entity, instead of realizing that the existence of state government is one of the primary characteristics defining civilization and a major means by which we get things accomplished.
The role government has had in making the quality of life in the Tri-Cities so high that we sometimes receive national recognition is profuse and undeniable. Strategic economic investments, such as The Link, often have an economic multiplier effect producing much more gain than expenditure. Even people who won’t use a certain theater or drive across a particularly bridge still often benefit from the general improvements such investments make in their community.
We should all be informed about the necessary roles of taxation and government; know about social interdependence; and be well versed in both the benefits and limitations of capitalism. People collectively taking purposeful actions to improve society are one of the key means by which societies advance.
Mark Mansperger is an Associate Professor of Anthropology and World Civilizations at WSU-Tri-Cities. His research includes cultural ecology, societal development, and political economy. Growing up in an Air Force family provided opportunities to see much of the world, although Richland is now his home.
Comments