HAMMER’s labor-management partnership best in country

Last Thursday the HAMMER training facility celebrated its 20 years of success with an anniversary celebration that attracted union and management leaders, as well as a visit from Gov. Jay Inslee.
Never in the history of the AFL-CIO have so many presidents of international unions united with management to fulfill a mission like that of the Volpentest HAMMER Federal Training Center — “training to save lives and avert disasters.”
For those who implement that mission, it is a calling.
The union presidents have led HAMMER’s partnership of Who’s Who in Labor for the past 25 years. It was collaboration with labor at all levels, the Department of Energy, the tribes, contractors and other federal agencies, the Tri-City Development Council, academia and others.
Together they took HAMMER from concept through construction to a world class organization. It provides the training — as real as it gets — to DOE’s Hanford workers and emergency responders on hazardous materials handling.
Before HAMMER existed, when Hanford was in transition from production to cleanup, two of our workers died. One was an iron worker named Mike Fisher; he fell through a roof. The other was a stationary operating engineer named Lou Beatty; he was scalded to death in a condensate-induced water hammer-steam accident.
The Department of Energy, labor and the community were gravely concerned.
That’s when labor — both the Hanford Atomic Metal Trades Council and Central Washington Building Trades — united with the local community activist Sam Volpentest of TRIDEC and a couple of dedicated managers who are still with HAMMER today.
They garnered support from the union presidents to get congressional authorization for HAMMER’s construction under the sponsorship of former DOE Secretary Hazel O’Leary. She endorsed and committed to Volpentest and labor to build HAMMER and operate it as a partnership. It continues today under the sponsorship of Energy Secretary Rick Perry.
President of the AFL-CIO Richard Trumka has declared that, “HAMMER is the single most important partnership between labor and management in the country.”
A bronze plaque memorializing these words was unveiled and dedicated at the anniversary celebration.
HAMMER is a tremendous labor alliance from international union general presidents, the council presidents, labor training directors, worker trainers, and workers in the fields. Without a doubt, HAMMER has saved many lives these past 20 years through the development and delivery of the highest level of safety training.
The training center is a recognized DOE national resource with best practices for its collaborative partnership, expert staff, worker trainers, and hands-on safety training for our workers and emergency responders. Its leaders believe that those workers most at risk should have the most to say. Through meaningful worker involvement, HAMMER epitomizes the cutting edge of health, safety and emergency response training.
The HAMMER model is built on deep respect for workers in the field and for all partners’ points of view, with an outcome that is mutually beneficial and long-lasting. It is not often that a small group of dedicated people come together and stay together to protect the health and safety of our workers.
Bar none, there is nothing better than HAMMER when it comes to health, safety and emergency response. The high hazard cleanup work at Hanford is getting tougher and we need HAMMER more than ever.
Labor’s vision for HAMMER’s future is to not only continue with their extraordinary efforts thus far, but to significantly increase and expand the capability in providing excellence in worker safety. The next generation of workers deserves HAMMER.
Eric Dean is the general president, International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers and Dan Stepano is general president, the U.S. & Canada Operative Plasterer’s & Cement Masons’ International Association.
