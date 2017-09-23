Badgers discuss whether minimum wage increase helps or hurts

At this week’s Columbia Basin Badger Club, we will discuss the debate over minimum wage.
One argument says that increasing the minimum wage reduces poverty while simultaneously increasing and improving employment opportunities. It makes businesses more efficient because it minimizes employee turnover and training costs. The minimum wage helps those who work hard, but can’t support themselves and their families on what they earn.
An opposing argument says that a minimum wage set too high unfairly burdens small businesses, forcing them to reduce profit margins, fire employees, and raise prices leading to a greater financial burden on those who are already poor. Business owners are unfairly tasked with solving a social problem when they are already risking so much and dealing with employees who are often feckless and unreliable.
Which view is correct? Despite enacting a federal minimum wage 79 years ago, economists have yet to determine which argument is the most accurate.
One problem understanding the effect of a minimum wage is that it attempts to do so much in an indirect way.
Governments try to reduce poverty, increase employment, stimulate the economy, and improve both mental and physical health outcomes with the minimum wage.
Targeting these issues individually and directly would require government spending and expansion.
Mandating a minimum wage puts the burden on the private sector and doesn’t affect the public purse at all, except perhaps by increasing tax income from better-paid wage earners. A double win for the government and the taxpayer, but a headache for researchers.
Like the first minimum wage laws, Seattle enacted its 2014 version when the public purse was being squeezed by other demands and the federal government seemed incapable of acting. At the time, the federal minimum wage had lost a great deal of purchasing power. In 1968, using 2013 dollars, the minimum wage was $10.77 an hour. By 2013, that earning power had fallen to $7.25 an hour.
In Washington, the state minimum wage was higher, but still only $9.19 an hour. This ordinance effectively guaranteed the highest minimum wage in the country.
Earlier this year, two economists from the University of Washington released a study on the effects of Seattle’s minimum wage on employment rates. They claimed to find that low-wage workers worked fewer hours and that the wage increase was insufficient to bridge the difference.
In other words, these workers ended up worse off. Instead, employers raised wages further and hired more skilled, and therefore more efficient employees. Effectively, the high minimum wage, according to this study, hurt the most vulnerable by eliminating low level positions from which they could rise through hard work and perseverance.
The study was both innovative and problematic. It was the first to use confidential payroll data. The researchers could directly measure changes in wages before and after the minimum wage increase.
However, when looking at the data from companies that had outlets both inside and outside city limits like McDonald’s or Walmart, they couldn’t tell which employees were affected by the wage change. The authors were forced to exclude those businesses — probably the largest employers of minimum wage workers. Another problem is the confidential nature of the data. It isn’t readily accessible for other researchers to test.
At about the same time, another study came out of the Univeristy of California, Berkeley and reached the opposite conclusion. It found that the legislation had had the intended effect of raising wages, increasing economic activity, and decreasing poverty all without significantly causing small business bankruptcies.
Can the data determine whether the minimum wage is an optimal policy, or are we destined to allow our social and political alignments to determine our preference? Join the Badgers on Thursday, Sept. 28, as we discuss the complexities of the minimum wage.
Miriam Kerzner is an adjunct instructor for CBC with a masters in public and international affairs from the University of Pittsburgh. She has taught various classes in sociology and political science during her nine years at the college.
