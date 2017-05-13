Walla Walla Union-Bulletin: Bringing fairness to online sales tax worth considering

If the Legislature is to accomplish its goal of fully funding basic education, a task mandated by a state Supreme Court ruling, taxes won’t stay stagnant.
Therefore, it seems the prudent course of action is to give serious consideration to new taxes that are the least objectionable — the metaphorical low-hanging fruit.
One of those that is getting talked about in Olympia is expanding the state’s 6.5 percent sales tax to all online purchases by Washingtonians.
The state House, which is controlled by Democrats, estimate it would bring in $340.8 million over the next two years. Unlike other tax hikes proposed by Democrats, Republicans in the House aren’t greeting it with instant disdain.
“If we need additional revenue, this is one of the taxes we ought to explore,” said Rep. Terry Nealey, R-Dayton.
Nealey, who is the ranking Republican on the House Finance Committee, is on the mark.
Nealey told The (Tacoma) News Tribune that since there is no federal regulation on online sales taxes, it is needed to avoid a host of varying laws in different states. In the absence of one, he said, Washington should consider bringing its tax code up to speed with new online markets.
Currently, Washington retailers must collect sales taxes on online purchases only if they are selling their own products to state residents, but when big-time online retailers such as Amazon and eBay sell products from out of state, they are not required to collect sales tax.
The caveat is that because Amazon is based in Washington state and distributes products from its warehouses here, it must collect tax when selling its own products to people in the state.
As a result, sometimes tax is paid, sometimes is not. Is that fair to the retailers on Main Street in Walla Walla — or any other city or town in Washington state? No.
The proposal in the House would require online retailers from any state to either collect state sales tax or provide buyers with information on how to pay the tax to Washington. It, however, would apply only to companies grossing more than $10,000 in sales in Washington.
This will no doubt be a huge hassle for online retailers. Nevertheless, the potential revenue — as well as the fairness of brick-and-mortar businesses — might be enough to outweigh the negatives.
Nealey and other Republicans aren’t ready to buy this new tax just yet, as they want to sift through the details. A prudent move.
But this approach has been taken in Colorado, and is being considered in Arkansas and Nebraska, and it seems a great place to get the budget process moving at a faster pace.
Comments