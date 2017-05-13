Tedx Talks will highlight Badger Club meeting May 18

Community is a shared experience.
In it you find your tribe and a sense of belonging. Humans are social beings who have depended on community for survival. Only recently has it become commonplace to not know your neighbor.
Americans seem to prefer the ideal of individualism, in which the individual is placed above the social group. We value independence, leadership and self-reliance.
This is in contrast to the philosophy that embraces collectivism — where the group’s interests outweigh those of the individual.
To foster connection and growth in the Tri-City community, the Columbia Basin Badger Club will present a forum with three community-themed presentations at 11:30 a.m. May 18 at the Shilo Inn in Richland.
The Tri-Cities has a storied and unique history when it comes to working together.
Richland was a government-owned town until the late 1950s, but there was a collective effort behind the U.S. victory in World War II.
All three cities are geographically close, yet very distinct. This puts the Tri-Cities in a rare position to use its community members’ unique passions to bring us all together in new, positive ways.
This can be seen in the creation of the Columbia Gardens wine village in Kennewick, farmers markets throughout the Tri-Cities, small businesses, art venues, car shows and TEDxRichland.
TED — which stands for Technology, Education, and Design — is an online media website that offers videos of talks under 18 minutes about “ideas worth spreading.” Past speakers have included Jane Goodall, Bill Gates and Pope Francis.
The Badger Club will use the TED talk-like forum at this week’s meeting.
During the luncheon, a recording of Becca Lingley’s TEDxRichland talk, “Overcoming Tri-Cities’ Historical Bias,” will discuss a chapter that is, unfortunately, not so unique to the Tri-Cities — that of racial separation and cultural bias.
Becca Lingley is an online instructor with Liberty University and a co-founder of Fuse SPC, a networking group in the Tri-Cities. She has experience in human resources, nuclear power, tourism, economic development, management and sales, and holds a master’s in business administration along with a doctorate in marketing.
Adam Brault will give a live presentation of his TEDxRichland talk, “The Suburbs Are Broken — Let’s Upgrade the OS!”
Brault is the founder of &yet, a people-first software company, and also a co-founder of Fuse SPC. He started Doctype Society (our area’s first meetup for design/tech/software) and organized the first TriConf in 2011. Brault has been working to bring a public market to the Tri-Cities.
A third TED talk from the global collection also will be shown to explore how we can connect on a global level.
The Columbia Basin Badger Club is a nonpartisan Tri-Cities organization that is dedicated to civil discourse on topics important to our region.
Elissa Burnley is a member of the program committee for the Columbia Basin Badger Club. She works as the community relations manager for Mid-Columbia Libraries and lives in Richland.
What: Columbia Basin Badger Club forum — Community and Connection: Ideas worth spreading
When: 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 18
Where: Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St., Richland
Cost: $20 for Badger Club members, $25 for nonmembers and $30 on day of event
RSVP: Call 509-628-8011
