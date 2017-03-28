Budget proposal threatens Tri-City arts and cultural programs

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland Pause

1:49 How do you protect your dog from parvo?

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

0:30 University of Kentucky fans react to wild final seconds of Elite 8 game versus University of North Carolina

1:01 Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds

0:53 Dayspring Ministries serves homeless, hungry in Kennewick

2:42 Game highlights from Boise State's Mountain West championship victory over Fresno State

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree