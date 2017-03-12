Vitriolic jabs don’t improve lawmaking

“You’re lying.” That’s a phrase that probably shouldn’t be used in trying to negotiate a compromise plan aimed at ensuring school districts can keep collecting the same amount in property taxes for local school levies.
Yet, it was used in Olympia this week as Democrats and Republicans in the Senate went after each as negotiations broke down. And the vitriolic jabs didn’t stop there.
At issue was a plan to allow school districts to continue collecting local levy taxes in 2018, known as the levy cliff.
It’s all part of need to reconfigure how education is funded so that the state — rather than local taxpayers — covers the entire cost of basic education.
Yet, as Tacoma News Tribune reporter Melissa Santos reported, the bottom fell out of the negotiations as disagreement spilled onto the Senate floor Monday. Democrats attempted to force a vote on their preferred solution and Republican Senate leaders quickly adjourning to shut down the Democratic attempt.
“Shortly after the Democrats’ procedural motion to bring up House Bill 1059 failed, lawmakers from both parties approached reporters in the Senate to tell their side of the story — a fairly typical event following a heated floor debate,” Santos wrote.
“But rather than talking primarily to reporters for the next 10 minutes, the senators spent much of the time arguing with each other instead.
“At one point, Sen. Kevin Ranker, D-Orcas Island, accused Sen. John Braun, the chamber’s lead budget writer, of misleading reporters about how negotiations played out.
“’You’re lying,’ said Ranker, the Senate Democrats’ lead budget negotiator.
“’Oh, now I’m lying?’ replied Braun, who had alleged Democrats rejected a GOP offer while offering no constructive feedback.”
Seriously? Can’t lawmakers check the attitude and focus on getting a deal one? After all, this is only one step toward the goal of fully funding basic education as mandated by the state constitution — and the state Supreme Court.
The levy cliff issue has to be fixed. It is also an opportunity for legislators to set a much-needed example of how adults can solve problems together.
It is estimated the reduction in levy collections will cost school districts across the state between $350 million and $500 million per year. In Walla Walla, the estimate is about $1.5 million.
The legislation to delay the levy cliff has passed the Democrat-controlled House. Republicans, who control the Senate, want to use the threat of the levy cliff as motivation. But that reasoning is counter to the way the legislative system works. Writing laws and budgets requires give and take. The take-it-or-leave it approach rarely works.
Lawmakers need to address the levy cliff concerns ASAP and then move on — also ASAP — to agreeing on a plan for fully fund basic education.
Tossing around accusations of lying isn’t helpful.
Comments