Guest editorial: Our biometric data should not be shared

1:04 National Oreo Cookie Day celebration at CBC in Pasco Pause

0:18 Fatal Pasco motorcycle wreck location on Interstate 182

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

0:36 Body of kidnap victim Sandra Harris discovered on Coffin Road