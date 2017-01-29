Lawmakers should provide safety net for ‘levy cliff’

Public school administrators — at least the good ones — embrace long-term planning.
And that’s why Walla Walla Superintendent Wade Smith and other school leaders across Washington are not comfortable facing the so-called “levy cliff” without a net. Their concerns are legitimate.
The “levy cliff” is a term used in the state Capitol to describe what local school district will fall off in January of 2018 when the amount of money local school districts are allowed to collect from voter-approved levy is reduced. It is estimated that the reduction in levy collections would cost school districts across the state between $350 million and $500 million per year. In Walla Walla, the estimate is about $1.5 million.
Legislation (House Bill 1059) has been introduced to put a safety net under this “levy cliff,” essentially restoring levy funding until lawmakers come to a final resolution on how to fully fund basic education as the state Supreme Court has ordered it to do under its McCleary ruling.
Walla Walla’s superintendent wrote local legislators urging support for the legislation.
“Although I am cautiously optimistic that the Legislature will come to some level of school funding consensus with McCleary implications, the local levy issue, if not resolved or at least provided some level of certainty for next school year, will have dramatic negative consequences on a local level here in Walla Walla,” Smith wrote to 16th Legislative District lawmakers. “The passage of HB 1059 will provide one year of certainty to levy programs and staff, avoiding painful cuts that districts will be forced to begin discussing and planning for now as we begin to put together next year’s budget.”
But the proposal has been met with resistance by lawmakers who believe the Legislature is more likely to approve a plan to fully fund basic education if the “levy cliff” remains a threat.
“If we were going to solve this crisis, as I believe we will, we have to keep the pressure on,” said Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn.
The pressure, however, is not necessarily on lawmakers but on the state’s education system.
As House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, D-Covington, pointed out, waiting until April (or longer) won’t give school districts sufficient time to prepare budgets. He said that some districts must identifying which staff members would receive layoff notices as soon as February.
Apparently, some districts are doing two budgets, one with the full levy funding and one with the “levy cliff” cuts. That seems a waste of time.
School districts — and students — need a realistic estimation of how much money will be available for the next schools year.
And considering the Legisalture has been dithering about a funding plan since 2012, it’s not a slam dunk this deal will get done.
Given all that, providing relief though HB 1059 seems prudent.
