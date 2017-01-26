Murray, Cantwell ‘no’ votes are a tough pill to swallow

1:00 VIDEO: Pasco police offer humor with report Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:11 A time for snow angels

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

2:03 Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

0:53 32nd NC Pride Parade and Festival