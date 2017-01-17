Plan to monitor statewide school attendance has real potential

The federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced the overly meddlesome No Child Left Behind, still intrudes on state authority to determine how public schools are run.
But the rules are such that state officials can be crafty and figure ways to work within the system to meet federal mandates while still doing what they believe is best for their students.
Washington’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction seems to be taking that approach.
The federal law. which was approved last year, calls for states to select one non-test way to track school quality and student success. The options offered are measuring school climate and safety, how prepared high school graduates are for college and the workplace, family engagement and more.
The Seattle Times reported that Washington education officials are aiming to track absenteeism. State officials contend that tracking absenteeism determines whether a school gives students a reason to show up to class or if there are deeper problems that educators may need help addressing.
“It’s a proxy for school climate,” said Krissy Johnson, state student assistance program supervisor. “It’s the most reliable data that we have (and) it’s collected on every school and every student.”
The reasoning is sound. If students aren’t at school, they aren’t learning.
If the data garnered from this effort can bring about reforms that improve individual schools and provide help for students, it could yield benefits.
Exactly how the state will proceed has not been determined, and likely won’t be until later this year. Chris Reykdal, the newly elected state education superintendent, wants to give lawmakers an opportunity to weigh in on the plan before submitting it to the federal government for approval.
Chronic absenteeism is a problem in Washington. One in five students — 20 percent — miss more than 18 days of school a year, which is 10 percent of the 180-day school year.
Tracking why these students are absent could yield important information necessary to improve education. In addition to monitoring attendance, the state is considering tracking how ninth-grade students pass all their courses, and college-level course enrollment, such as Advanced Placement.
Approving this plan with a tweak or two should be a slam dunk for state lawmakers.
And perhaps doing so will be a nice warm up to the heavy lifting ahead — approving a plan to fully fund basic education as mandated by the state Supreme Court — that must be done before lawmakers adjourn the current legislative session.
Comments