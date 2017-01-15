Partisan rancor not needed in education debate

A spirited debate over how to fully fund basic public education was expected when lawmakers convened in Olympia on Monday for the 2017 legislative session.
Unfortunately, it looks like that debate could be well seasoned with partisan rancor.
Last week, Democrats and Republicans serving on the Joint Task Force on Education Funding offered dramatically different views on how to fully fund basic education as mandated by a state Supreme Court ruling. And they seemed quick to attack each other for the approaches taken.
The Spokane Spokesman-Review’s Jim Camden reported that Democrats accused Republicans of not doing their homework because they offered a set of guiding principles rather than specific details to add more state funding to education. These principles included recognizing the differences between urban and rural school districts and that the school levy laws should be changed to give local districts flexibility to pay for education enhancements beyond what the state covers.
“After seven months, you have guiding principles. It’s just not enough,” said House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, D-Covington.
Republicans accused Democrats of recycling old ideas and calling them new proposals, said Camden.
Democratic task force members offered what they saw as a possible compromise. This included higher starting pay for teachers, a new salary schedule, changes to the local school levy system and expansions of programs that would offer more equal education opportunities across the state. Camden reported that the cost would be $7.1 billion over the next four years.
Let’s hope the caustic tone doesn’t grow over the coming months.
Lawmakers must be willing to find a consensus that fits within the state budget and meets the mandates of the high court.
The best way for this to occur would be for lawmakers to look past their political party affiliations — which is far easier said than done in the Legislature’s long-established partisan culture.
Washington is diverse. It’s got a large urban area in Western Washington but much of the state is rural. One size doesn’t fit all.
Nor does two approaches — one from the Democratic side and another from the Republicans.
A spirited, civil debate is always welcome, but the two sides can’t develop silo mentalities. They must be willing to understand conservative and liberal points of view as well as urban and rural as they come to a consensus.
