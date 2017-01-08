Crack down on those who are driven to distraction

Many motorists insist that they can safely combine driving with putting a cellphone by their ear or in front of their face — whether for placing phone calls or for using the many apps that have exploded into the automobile world. Some drivers may be right about their motoring multitasking, but too many are wrong — so wrong that accidents have spiked, as has the attention of Washington legislators.
With the Legislature preparing to convene, the Seattle Times reports that two west-side lawmakers, Republican Ann Rivers of La Center and Democrat Jessyn Farrell of Seattle, are drafting a bill that would ban virtually all use of handheld devices while driving except in emergencies. This would be an update of Washington’s current law, now a decade old. Hands-free devices still would be allowed.
The proposed legislation is a welcome step against a growing public safety danger. A tougher legislative stance against distracted driving is long overdue.
Current law bans texting and using a cellphone while holding it to the ear. Other states have adopted these provisions; the Times reports that 14 states ban talking on a handheld phone, and 46 states have outlawed texting while driving. Legislative supporters and safety advocates say that in the past decade, auto cellphone use has expanded to include apps such as navigation maps, Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook Live.
The state’s proposed legislation would build on current law by increasing the $124 fine to $350, and by requiring that citations be put on an offender’s driving record; a similar bill in 2015 won bipartisan approval in the state Senate but died in the House. Much of the opposition two years ago stemmed from a provision that citations be reported to the courts and insurance companies.
Distracted driving can take a number of forms, from talking on the phone to eating. But the newer apps — along with stories of drivers streaming videos while on the road — take the distractions to the extreme.
Legislators now have sobering numbers indicating that distracted-driving deaths in this state jumped by more than 30 percent from 2014-15 — and now are blamed from almost one-third of Washington’s traffic fatalities. The National Safety Council, citing data that reported a nationwide 9 percent increase in distracted-driving deaths from 2014-15, calls the practice “a deadly epidemic.” This information comes on top of existing insurance company data equating distracted driving with drunken driving.
These numbers will provide plenty of ammunition for the legislation’s advocates, which include a diverse group of accident victims’ families, prosecutors and state troopers. Also getting involved are high school DECA chapters as part of a Project Zero initiative aimed at developing marketing skills in a campaign to reduce distracted driving.
Enforcement will be key to any change in the law. A state that has done publicity campaigns and emphasis patrols for driving too slowly in the left lane can do the same for distracted driving.
Opponents now are hard-pressed to dispute that distracted driving, like the drunken driving to which it is compared, is a hazard to the perpetrator, passengers and people sharing the roads. The current $124 fine is paltry compared to the $500 in neighboring Oregon, whose legislators are considering doubling that total in their next session.
Supporters in this state believe the legislation is a common-sense measure that will be politically achievable this year. The provisions are a sensible update to a decade-old law that needs to keep up with rapidly evolving technology.
