Kathleen Parker: Deny murderer Dylann Roof the false glory he seeks

0:48 Demolition under way at a historic, hazardous plutonium plant Pause

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:16 Fire destroys Kennewick home Wednesday morning

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:34 Kenyatta K.E. Bridges speaks out during his sentencing in Franklin County Superior Court

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you; we will do right by you and we will deliver'

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment