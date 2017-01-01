More objectivity needed in politics

Deep in the psyche of people are certain modes of thought that harken back to our days of living in primitive bands and tribes. Modern-day anthropologists and psychologists try to discover our mental heritage, and a revelation of such studies is that people tend to innately have a deep tribal loyalty.
One form of modern “tribe” is the political party to which we associate. We are much more believing and accepting of those within our tribe, whereas we’re predisposed to be hostile and skeptical of those outside, often using stereotypes in our assessments of them. Moreover, part of tribal bonding occurs with the sharing of a common ideology, complete with a standard critic of outsiders.
Recently, many of us read Jay Ambrose’s column in the Tri-City Herald titled “Russia hacking shouldn’t lead to whacking America.” Ambrose made a couple good points, but in arguing that Democrats should quit in their futile effort to convince electors (of the Electoral College) to vote for Clinton instead of Trump, he also employed stereotypes and failed to see objective concerns regarding the election of Donald Trump.
These quotes are some of the partisan language Ambrose used: (1) “leftist crew intend on tearing democracy apart ...” (2) “they (meaning Democrats) do not get how the Constitution works ...” (3) “... Russia and China have been hacking away at us for years without the Obama administration doing enough to stop it.” So, as usual, Ambrose is implying it’s Obama’s fault.
Ambrose also points an accusing finger at the “mainstream media” and can’t help but to get in another dig at “Obamacare.” These are typical Fox News talking points. The overall tone of Ambrose’s message was that Democrats, in questioning the results of an election that might have been swayed by Vladimir Putin, were “whacking America.”
Ambrose is correct in revealing that the Constitution (see Article II and the 12th Amendment) established the Electoral College, hence it’s the law of our land that we must live with, until potentially changed. However, after implying that Democrats need to quit complaining, Ambrose then ignores the fact that the Constitution does not prohibit citizens from trying to convince electors to change their party votes. We see Ambrose’s type of behavior all too often these days: Someone will be all about the Constitution until it’s no longer convenient for them. Our Constitution has been relegated to a political prop by many.
Moreover, according to United States intelligence agencies, Russian operatives on the directive of Vladimir Putin did indeed hack into the emails of the Democratic National Campaign during the presidential campaign and made the information they gathered available to WikiLeaks, thereby harming Clinton’s campaign badly enough to have potentially changed the outcome of the election. This was an attack on or Constitution and an outrageous act of espionage, which formed the basis of the Democrats’ appeal to the electors to change their vote. Looking at this objectively, if the tables were turned, wouldn’t most Republicans see the merit in the Democrats’ argument?
We’re now witnessing a dangerously surreal event in which our president elect, regarding the accusation of espionage, is siding with Russia over American intelligence agencies.
I’m concerned about the judgment and objectivity of our soon-to-be president who sometimes will change his position during the course of one of his own speeches. Let’s try to understand the local significance of one of Trump’s more questionable Cabinet selections: Rick Perry to head the Department of Energy (DOE). Perry is not a scientist, nor even highly educated, as were his predecessors. During the 2012 presidential campaign, Perry even vowed he would close the DOE. It’s important to realize that much of the funding and direction for Hanford cleanup comes from the DOE. If Perry disrupts the DOE and/or Trump decides he doesn’t want to spend so much money on environmental cleanup, we are in serious trouble.
Let’s move away from the partisanship and antiscientific ideologies that are truly whacking America and proceed with wisdom and objectivity.
Mark Mansperger is an associate professor of Anthropology and World Civilizations at WSU Tri-Citites. Growing up in an Air Force family provided opportunities to see much of the world, although Richland is now his home.
