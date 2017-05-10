Dan K. Thomasson: Feeling more than ‘mildly nauseous’

It’s a crime to lie to the FBI.
Consequently, it seems the law enforcement bureau’s director is in prosecutorial jeopardy for lying to himself.
That lie, of course, is his attempting to rationalize his very bad and unprecedented decision that wound up costing a highly qualified candidate the presidency and left the country in the hands of a boob.
James B. Comey told the U.S. Senate this past week the experience had made him “mildly nauseous.” Well, he should have joined the thinking electorate and thrown up. Maybe then he would have resigned.
Comey also said he would do the same thing again, thereby compounding the entire tawdry affair and earning him a giant and stunning response of disbelief from Democrats and mainly silence from Republicans, whom must realize they benefited from a brainless fumble.
Hillary Clinton committed some mistakes in the campaign, including not conceding immediately it was wrong to use her personal email system for official business. Her recent condemnation of Comey could have included that acknowledgment.
Furthermore, Clinton could have extended the blame for Comey’s action to Loretta Lynch, who as attorney general at the time failed to stop it despite a longstanding policy of not revealing investigations at election time. Comey went ahead and notified Congress despite advice to the contrary and before the new evidence had been vetted.
Some 72 hours before the election, he was forced to announce that an examination of recently discovered emails contained nothing new. Case remained closed. Too late. The truth never caught up with the voters.
The whole episode has been as frightening as the Water scandal was, if not more so. The knowledge that the nation’s chief policeman can pull this off while only mildly sick at his stomach should be a concern to us all.
Does Comey, a former prosecutor, belong to the newly established prosecutorial culture that believes politics is synonymous with criminality? Probably not, since he didn’t supply the same karate chop to Donald Trump when he could have by revealing the FBI was at the same time investigating Trump’s campaign for ties to Russia.
Did he have a partisan motive as some have suggested? I wouldn’t accuse him of that either. He recently angered our president by denying Trump’s claims he had been wiretapped during his campaign.
This leaves us with one conclusion. This man’s judgment from commission to rationalization is so flawed he has no business remaining the director of the nation’s premier police force.
It wouldn’t be the first time a successor to J. Edgar Hoover has found the job too taxing. William Webster, William Sessions and Louis Freeh all left early. Robert Mueller stayed 12 years, the longest except for Hoover.
The pressure of the job since the 9/11 terrorist attacks has increased dramatically, and the bureau’s new obstacles include plans for expansion and a new headquarters.
Comey’s clear interference in the outcome of the election has earned him enemies on Capitol Hill the likes of which we haven’t seen since the days of Hoover and the Communist scare. Clearly the Democrats are not going to soon forget his actions.
That could be difficult for him in a variety of ways, most specifically when it comes to budget needs. The bureau’s budget has grown but faces hurdles that have been imposed by the new administration. The Democrats might be glad to go along with Trump in this regard. And word is that Trump, who once praised Comey, is far less approving now.
That disapproval could get considerably worse as the investigation continues into the Russian business and new revelations about Trump’s former national security adviser, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who Trump was forced to fire after only a few weeks on the job because of the Russian probe. Trump has continued to defend Flynn despite disclosures he accepted pay for a speech in Moscow without notifying the Pentagon, as required.
One can only hope that the director’s problems at the political level don’t get in the way of the bureau’s main thrust: counter-terrorism. The damage done here is the most devastating in the FBI’s annals. Makes one want to wretch — at least a little.
Dan Thomasson is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service and a former vice president of Scripps Howard Newspapers. Readers may send him email at thomassondan@aol.com
