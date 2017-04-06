Kathleen Parker: The obfuscation game

0:13 WATCH: Man attempts to get into car in Richland Pause

2:41 COMMERCIAL: Pepsi's 'Live For Now Moments Anthem'

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

1:05 Journey of One Thousand Miles

1:01 Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds

4:50 Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch makes opening statement at confirmation hearing

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

1:13 Connell coaches ready to rumble in pro wrestling spoof