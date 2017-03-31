Is President Trump taking the right approach with his energy agenda?

Yes: Pipelines are step one in restoring our sagging infrastructure
The State Department’s recent granting of a long-awaited permit for the Keystone XL pipeline affirmed what common sense and an exhaustive review process made clear long ago: Expanding energy infrastructure serves both U.S. economic and security interests.
Repeatedly deemed environmentally safe during a yearslong review process starting in 2008, Keystone XL is set to transport 830,000 barrels of oil per day from Canada and North Dakota’s Bakken region, dramatically enhancing U.S. energy security.
The projected economic benefits are just as significant: 42,000 jobs and $2 billion in earnings during construction.
Like the recently completed Dakota Access pipeline — a $3.78 billion investment supporting 8,000-12,000 jobs in four states — Keystone XL represents a vital investment in 21st century energy infrastructure.
But that’s just the beginning. The United States now leads the world in production and refining of oil and natural gas, and that new energy reality spells major opportunity for America’s skilled building trades workers.
Thirty-two percent of today’s construction industry work force is employed on energy projects, amounting to more than 2 million workers.
Hundreds of energy infrastructure projects — pipelines, storage, processing and rail — are slated for development in state after state, each one representing shovel-ready, middle class-sustaining jobs that do not rely on taxpayer funding.
Essential infrastructure investments in just the oil and natural gas sector could spur up to $1.15 trillion in new private capital investment, support 1.15 million new jobs and add $120 billion on average to national GDP.
Eighty-one percent of American voters support increased energy infrastructure development. Activists who oppose pipeline construction are a small minority promoting the false idea that energy development and environmental progress are mutually exclusive.
The United States leads the world in reduction of carbon emissions, due largely to greater use of clean-burning natural gas delivered by pipelines. Natural gas is now the leading source for electricity generation, driving carbon emissions in that sector to 25-year lows.
Even under optimistic scenarios for renewable energy growth, oil and natural gas will continue to supply 60 percent of U.S. energy demands through 2040, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
And pipelines happen to be one of most efficient and environmentally safe ways to transport the energy American families and businesses need. The most recent data show that liquid pipelines and natural gas pipelines transported crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas at a safety rate of 99.99 percent.
Attempts to thwart energy infrastructure threaten to undermine the very climate progress pipeline opponents say they want, while risking increased energy costs.
Just look at New England, home to seven of the 10 most expensive states for electricity. Despite being just a day’s drive from ample natural gas supplies, residents of the northeastern U.S. paid up to 68 percent more for electricity than the national average in the winter of 2014, while industrial users there paid up to 105 percent more.
Nationwide, reliable access to energy has helped drive down utility, product and other energy-related costs for families, contributing to a $1,337 boost to the average American household budget in 2015.
U.S. industrial electricity costs are 30-50 percent lower than those of our foreign competitors, giving manufacturers — including producers of steel, chemicals, refined fuels, plastics, fertilizers and numerous other products – a major competitive advantage.
President Trump has pledged to fund “new roads, bridges, tunnels, airports and railways.” Energy infrastructure is the backbone for it all.
America’s construction sector and our oil and natural gas industries are ready with the workers — and private capital investments — to do our part in building 21st century infrastructure.
No: Trump’s energy policies will put our beaches — and his — under water
By Wayne Madsen
Tribune News Service
Like it or not, the United States has a presidential administration that resembles one from a sci-fi novel or movie set in a dystopian future.
In this very real plot, an ultra-wealthy elite continues to plunder the world’s finite fossil fuel resources at the expense of the global climate and environment.
Joining President Donald Trump in his administration are an anti-climate change administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, an oil industry-beholden former Texas governor as Energy secretary, and a former ExxonMobil chief executive officer as secretary of State.
Consequently, Trump has signed off on such environmentally threatening projects as the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, and more are in the offing.
Trump and his anti-climate change acolytes claim they are rolling back environmental regulations instituted by the Obama administration that have stunted economic growth. These assertions, though, are just more alternative facts.
In reality, by cutting the funding of the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Air and Space Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Trump administration is attacking environmental policies instituted by Richard Nixon, who was by no means a business-threatening liberal.
Trump also wants to kill mandatory regional U.S. climate change research reports instituted by the Global Change Research Act of 1990. The act was signed into law by a product of Texas’ oil and natural gas industry, George H.W. Bush.
Many of the world’s industrialized and non-industrialized nations realize that our long-running dependence on fossil fuels has cost our planet dearly. It is well past time our leaders cast aside arcane fossil fuels and look to the future of greenhouse gas-free energy technologies. Solar, hydro, wind and tidal are safe alternatives that could make a big-league difference.
Rather than look to Washington for climate leadership, the world now looks to Beijing as China has taken the reins of leading the world to renewable energy resources. Innumerable environmental disasters resulting mainly from its decades of reliance on coal-fired power stations prompted China to seek alternatives.
Meanwhile, Trump calls climate change a “Chinese hoax” and has started the process of withdrawing the United States from the Paris agreement on climate change. Such a withdrawal is opposed by even conservative Republicans in Congress.
The Trump administration has taken such a stubborn stance that it even refused to meet with Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.
The United States is heading in the wrong direction, while most of the world — from Canada and Germany to New Zealand and South Africa — continues to press for a switch to alternative energy resources.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who appears to represent the interests of his old firm more than the billions of people impacted by over-reliance on fossil fuels, managed to gut a statement issued by a G20 foreign ministers’ summit in Bonn, Germany, of any references to climate change.
The future of the world’s environment should not be in the hands of policymakers indebted to the oil, tobacco and liquor industries. Yet Trump has permitted these very people to dictate a U.S. withdrawal from the world’s environmental stage.
What Trump calls a hoax has already destroyed much of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, plunged inhabited islands under rising seas and placed half the world’s species in near-term jeopardy.
Meanwhile, Trump laughs off climate change while yucking it up with his billionaire friends at his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, a seaside complex that ironically may not sit on dry land much longer.
Jack Gerard is the president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute. Terry O’Sullivan is the general president of Laborers’ International Union of North America. Readers may write them at API, 1220 L St. NW, suite 900, Washington, D.C., 20005. Wayne Madsen is a longtime progressive commentator whose articles have appeared in leading newspapers throughout the U.S. and Europe. Readers may write him at 414 Choo Choo Lane, Valrico, FL, 33594.
Comments