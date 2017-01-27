Will Trump’s full-speed-ahead energy policies be good for America?

Yes: Approach will aid workers, industry and economy
If the administration of President Donald Trump is looking to start off with policies that create jobs and win bipartisan public support, moving forward with long-delayed pipeline projects is wise.
Signing executive orders to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines less than a week after inauguration, Trump stated, “We’re going to put a lot of workers, a lot of skilled workers, back to work.”
Indeed, the Keystone XL pipeline, which would transport oil from Canada and the U.S. Bakken region, would create about 42,000 jobs and generate $2 billion in earnings during construction.
Seven in 10 Americans — including majorities of Democrats, Republicans and independents – support building Keystone XL, according to polls conducted during the height of the project’s debate.
During an exhaustive, six-year review process involving five State Department assessments, the project was deemed environmentally safe. Completing Keystone XL would boost U.S. energy security substantially, transporting 830,000 barrels of oil per day to U.S. refineries.
The Dakota Access pipeline was also ruled safe after a comprehensive, transparent and inclusive permitting process. Linking the energy-rich Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in North Dakota with major refiners in Illinois, the 1,172-mile project was actually 60 percent complete before the Obama administration halted construction in 2016, sending thousands of workers home.
The pipeline is a $3.78 billion investment supporting 8,000 to 12,000 jobs in four states. Finishing the job means well-paying work for America’s construction sector – a highly trained workforce – and a long-term investment in U.S. energy security.
Oil and natural gas pipelines transport energy at a 99.99 percent safety rate, and investing in additional energy infrastructure will ensure we can continue to deliver affordable energy to homes and businesses throughout the nation.
The latest energy projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration leave no doubt that oil and natural gas remain central to meeting energy needs for America’s homes and businesses, supplying a projected 68 percent of U.S. energy requirements in 2050.
On top of that, international projections say worldwide energy consumption will increase 48 percent by 2040, largely due to expanding economic opportunities in developing nations.
Add it all up, and it means we need more oil and natural gas to deliver affordable energy for Americans and grow our economy by supplying world energy demand.
American voters get it. Surveys show 80 percent support increased domestic energy production. With 94 percent of federal offshore acreage off-limits to energy development, there is ample room to grow. Restricted offshore areas could hold 50 billion barrels, or more, of oil and more than 195 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
Expanding offshore oil and natural gas production could create more than 800,000 new jobs and grow our economy by up to $70 billion per year.
Experience proves we can increase energy production while decreasing greenhouse gas emissions. The United States leads the world in reduction of carbon emissions, which have reached 25-year lows in the power sector due to greater use of clean-burning natural gas.
Cleaner gasoline and diesel fuels produced by America’s world class refineries, in combination with more fuel-efficient vehicles, have contributed to a 70 percent reduction in U.S. air pollutants since 1970, even as vehicle miles traveled have increased by more than 180 percent.
Technological innovations and strong industry standards are succeeding in reducing emissions without sacrificing jobs or affordability. Applying those lessons to the government regulatory process can build on industry success without sacrificing jobs or jeopardizing the economic, environmental and energy security benefits delivered by America’s oil and natural gas renaissance.
We have the resources, the workers and the technology to remain a global energy superpower. Combine those assets with the right government policy, and you’ve got a winning formula for job creation and energy security.
No: Democrats must resist Trump’s reckless energy policies
By Michael E. Kraft
Tribune News Service
Most people don’t spend much time thinking about national energy policy, and it is rarely a major issue in election campaigns. The 2016 elections were no different.
Yet Donald Trump’s administration and Republican members of Congress now promise a sweeping reversal of energy priorities, claiming a public mandate to do so.
In fact, Trump recently announced he wants expedited approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines that the Obama administration blocked.
Obama offered a thoughtful approach to energy policy.
He sought to develop all energy sources, including fossil fuels and nuclear power, even as he gave new emphasis to renewable energy and energy efficiency as ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
One result is that wind and solar energy are rapidly gaining market share thanks to technological advances that have improved efficiency and lowered costs.
In some states, including Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Illinois, new wind turbines can produce power more cheaply than other technologies even without subsidies.
At the same time, domestically produced oil has reduced our dependency on imports to a record low, and natural gas, much of it from shale fracturing, is now abundant and cheap, which is the chief reason for declining use of coal.
In short, we are in the midst of an energy revolution that promises impressive dividends and a very bright future.
The benefits in improved air quality, public health and reduced greenhouse gas emissions are substantial, and recent studies tell us they will grow over time while also increasing employment and strengthening the economy.
Despite this remarkable progress, fossil fuels still constitute over 80 percent of our energy use. Forecasts indicate only a modest decrease over the next few decades, depending on the path we choose to take. It is imperative we get this right.
However, the Trump administration and Congress are pursuing a very different and risky energy agenda. They want to greatly increase oil and gas drilling offshore and on public lands, and with fewer restrictions.
They want to halt the EPA’s Clean Power Plan even as states, utilities and industry already are finding efficient ways to meets its goals over the next decade or so.
They want to roll back energy efficiency and vehicle fuel economy standards despite the savings to consumers, cleaner air and public health benefits they produce.
They want to end subsidies for renewable energy while maintaining long-standing and generous breaks for fossil fuels and nuclear power.
Many suspect they will reduce research on climate change while ignoring findings from existing studies and simultaneously backing out of international commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – despite the U.S. being the world’s biggest emitter per capita.
Recent polls tell us that public concern about climate change is at an eight-year high, and that the overwhelming majority of Americans favor development of renewable energy sources as well as cutting back on greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels.
There is no evidence that the public wants to reverse course on energy policy and climate change.
This is not the time for ideologically driven, radical policy change. That could do real harm to the nation and the world.
The Trump administration and Congress instead should create a path forward toward broadly acceptable goals.
These include promoting a diversity of energy sources, keeping existing nuclear plants — a low-carbon power source — online, continuing appropriate incentives for wind and solar energy, advancing energy efficiency and supporting research on carbon capture and storage.
It is imperative, of course, to choose the most effective policy tools to reach agreed-upon goals. These will likely include regulation, market incentives and both public and private investment in new technologies.
We also need to continue — and preferably expand — the innovative clean energy initiatives at state and local levels and within the business community that have been so important over the past decade.
Marty Durbin is executive vice president and chief strategy officer for the American Petroleum Institute, the only national trade association that represents all aspects of America’s oil and natural gas industry. Readers may write him at API, 1220 L St. N.W., Washington, D.C., 20005-4070. Michael E. Kraft is professor emeritus of political science and public and environmental affairs at the University of Wisconsin at Green Bay. Readers may write him at UWGB, 2420 Nicolet Dr., MAC B310, Green Bay, WI, 54311, or email him at kraftm@uwgb.edu.
