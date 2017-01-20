Should the new Congress defund Planned Parenthood?

Yes: Religious Americans who believe abortion is murder shouldn’t be forced to fund it
By Jay Sekulow
No American should be forced to fund the abortion industry. Yet, that’s exactly what’s happening and it must end. It’s time for Congress to defund Planned Parenthood.
First, let’s dispense with the absurd notion that Planned Parenthood is somehow not in the abortion business. Fact checkers have hammered this fallacious claim for what it is — a ludicrous lie.
As a lawyer I deal in evidence, so let’s look at the facts. Planned Parenthood provides more than 323,000 abortions each year — making it the largest abortion provider in America.
In fact, it accounts for an astonishing 30 to 40 percent of all abortions performed in the United States each year. Reputable estimates tell is that abortion procedures provide up to 55 percent of Planned Parenthood’s annual clinic income.
The bottom line is Planned Parenthood is not only in the abortion business, it is the major player.
So why is the largest abortion business in America raking in more than $553 million a year in taxpayer funding?
In fact, nearly half of Planned Parenthood’s nearly one billion dollar budget comes from federal, state and local taxpayer funds.
Why should the American taxpayers – many of whom belong to religions that find abortion spiritually objectionable – be forced to subsidize nearly half of this nonprofit abortion organization’s budget?
What abortion advocates will tell you is that this taxpayer money goes to fund other services and doesn’t pay for abortions. Again more spin. Money, after all, is fungible.
You and I are forced to keep the lights on at Planned Parenthood, funding a myriad of non-abortion services, so that Planned Parenthood can make huge profits from its very profitable abortion business.
In fact, Planned Parenthood even found a way to sell the body parts of aborted babies to further pad its bottom line.
When this grotesquely repulsive behavior was first uncovered by a group of investigative journalists, the American people reeled in horror. Yet Planned Parenthood didn’t deny the allegations, it defended the legally and morally dubious practice.
Now, after months of investigations, both the House and Senate panels tasked with looking into this organization that takes in enough federal tax dollars to be a small federal agency have referred Planned Parenthood for criminal prosecution.
So Planned Parenthood, the number one abortion provider in America performing over 300,000 abortions a year, has been caught selling aborted babies’ body parts, and has now been referred for criminal prosecution.
This is not the kind of institution that the American people should be forced to fund.
There are numerous other organizations – that don’t focus a single moment of their time on ending the lives of unborn babies — that provide critical health care for women.
These community health clinics could do far more good with this same money than Planned Parenthood ever has — without the tarnished reputation and morally repugnant stain of abortion.
It is time to stop forcing the American people to funding Big Abortion, and at the ACLJ we’ve been aggressively working in the courts and in Congress to do just that.
Now for the first time in years, we have a pro-life House, a pro-life Senate and a pro-life President. Already there is legislation moving in both chambers of Congress and President Trump has promised to in fact defund Planned Parenthood.
The time is now.
Regardless of your view on abortion, there is absolutely no reason to force those who believe that abortion is murder to fund the abortion industry. It is an anathema to a pluralistic society. It is a blot on the conscience of America.
It is time for Congress to defund Planned Parenthood, and instead, ensure that community health centers that are doing the critical work of actually providing needed health care for women are fully funded.
No: Planned Parenthood does good work
In their zeal to destroy Planned Parenthood and eliminate women’s access to abortions, Congressional Republicans seek to defund Planned Parenthood.
This strategy will have no impact on federal financing of abortions because Congress has banned such financing since 1976.
If Congress succeeds in destroying Planned Parenthood, researchers have concluded it would likely cause a massive spike in unplanned births and abortions, while also delaying diagnosis of and treatment for cancer, diabetes and hypertension for millions of women and men.
This morally bankrupt strategy imperils a basic lifeline for health care services in many poor communities, because Planned Parenthood has an outstanding track record in providing life-saving health care screenings.
It also imperils many women’s access to contraception, even though the overwhelming majority of Americans believe contraception should be legal and readily available.
Moreover, this strategy is blatantly unconstitutional. Congress cannot constitutionally single out one health care provider as ineligible for any federal reimbursement for its services merely because Congress disapproves of the provider also spending non-federal dollars on abortions.
What is Planned Parenthood and how does it get reimbursed for its services?
Planned Parenthood turned 100 in 2016. It is not a federally-funded entity. It is a tax-exempt nonprofit corporation that receives government reimbursements for some health care services. It operates approximately 650 health centers.
Annually, it reaches 2.5 million women and men. Only 3 percent of its health care services are for abortions; the federal government provides no reimbursement for those services.
In 2015, Planned Parenthood received nearly $1.3 billion. Of that money, about 40 percent was from government sources. The other money came from private sources, including individual contributions.
The overwhelming majority of the money Planned Parenthood receives from the federal government is Medicaid reimbursement for services such as pap smears, mammograms, contraceptives and screenings for diabetes and hypertension.
Unlike most private health care providers, Planned Parenthood accepts Medicaid patients and treats them on a timely basis despite a below-cost reimbursement rate.
Planned Parenthood relies on private donations to subsidize the cost of these services and reach millions of poor women and men each year. No other charitable organization now provides or has the capacity to develop similar, high quality services for poor people.
Planned Parenthood also receives some Title X grants to serve as a safety-net family-planning provider for millions of people. In 21 percent of the counties in which Planned Parenthood serves as the safety-net clinic, no other low-cost private or governmental family-planning provider exists in the area.
Put simply, an embargo on any federal money going to Planned Parenthood would cause a dramatic decline in the availability of basic health care for poor women and men, while placing further stress on already overburdened government services.
In poor communities, Planned Parenthood is often the only available health care provider of contraception as well as screenings for diabetes, hypertension and cancer.
We should be thanking Planned Parenthood for its century of providing high quality, inexpensive health care services rather than seeking to destroy it.
Ironically, a Republican Congress that lauds public-private partnerships as the way to deliver high quality services seeks to destroy Planned Parenthood.
By providing below-market priced services that other private health care facilities fail to offer, Planned Parenthood subsidizes the government – rather than the other way around.
Planned Parenthood’s abortion services would likely survive a hostile Congress that seeks to stop any federal dollars flowing to them, because these services have long survived without government funding.
The “defund Planned Parenthood” strategy, however, would have catastrophic consequences on the availability of contraceptives and health care screenings at the many Planned Parenthood clinics that do not even provide abortions and rely on Medicaid or Title X dollars to serve low-income women and men.
Jay Sekulow is chief counsel of the Washington-based American Center for Law and Justice. Readers may write him at ACLJ, P.O. Box 90555, Washington, DC, 20090-0555. Ruth Colker is a distinguished professor and Heck-Faust Memorial Chair in Constitutional Law at the Ohio State University. She is the author of 14 books on various aspects of constitutional law and disability rights. Readers may write her at Moritz College of Law, 55 West 12th St., Columbus, OH, 43210.
